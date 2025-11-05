VR Games Showcase is back next week for its final show of the year, and it’s filled with new game announcements, trailers, and updates. For the first time, VRGS is proud to officially partner with Road to VR to bring expanded coverage of the show.

The next VR Games Showcase will be livestreamed on November 13 at 9am PT (your timezone here).

We think of VRGS as VR’s answer to a Nintendo Direct or Sony State of Play. It’s all about providing a space for the most exciting games coming to headsets in the near future. Our Fall 2025 show will be no exception; we’re lining up over five brand new reveals from veteran VR studios like CharacterBank as well as traditional game developers jumping into VR for the first time. Join us for some of the biggest announcements in VRGS history.

We’ll also have new looks at titles arriving this holiday season and beyond, including new trailers for Star Trek: Infection, Deadly Delivery, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss and more. Plus, there’s updates on some of our favorite released titles, including Among Us 3D and Bootstrap Island.

All of that, and we’ll be back with our indie and MR-focused pre-show Kick Off, spotlighting great news titles from teams both big and small. That airs shortly ahead of the main show, and we’ll have the final timing to confirm closer to the event.

Our partnership with Road to VR will bring you exclusive insights into the development of some of the titles featuring in next week’s show, as well as a recap of each and every announcement from the event.

So, just to recap. VR Games Showcase returns on YouTube on November 13 at 9am PT (your timezone here). We’ll have more than 5 new game announcements and over 20 titles total. We can’t wait to show you what’s in store for the future of VR.