The Oculus Quest-compatible version of Cybershoes, the VR locomotion peripheral, was successfully funded on Kickstarter late last year, and has been available direct from the creators for a few months now. The company has now made Cybershoes for Quest available through Amazon US though, and has shaved a few bucks off the price too.

Cybershoes present a pretty unconventional locomotion method for VR users. Instead of using stick-based locomotion, teleportation, or standing up and sliding around the slick parabolic base of a VR treadmill, Cybershoes offers a seated experience that requires the user to slide a pair of shoe-mounted devices forward and backward to simulate walking or running in-game. The idea is to give you a physical way of inputting virtual locomotion, which in turn helps battle motion sickness. It’s a weird concept, but it actually works.

Now the Vienna-based creators have released their latest Cybershoes wireless model for $350 on Amazon US, which supports Oculus Quest, Quest 2, and SteamVR headsets. When purchased direct from Cybershoes, the whole package costs $455.

Inside the box is a pair of Cybershoes (batteries included), a swivel-style Cyberchair, a 60″ round carpet, a wireless receiver, an AC Adapter, and all of the required cables. Of course, the package doesn’t include a VR headset.

At the time of this writing, Cybershoes for Quest only supports a handful of native Quest titles, including Arizona Sunshine, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, MYST, In Death Unchained, The Wizards Dark Times, VRChat, Journey of the Gods, and a few more.

The company says full integration and optimization for other titles is coming soon though, which will include Ancient Dungeon, RTCWQuest, a VR mod of the classic Return To Castle Wolfenstein, and QuestZDoom, a mod that brings classic Doom games like Ultimate Doom and Doom64 to Quest.

The device is also said to support for 60+ PC VR titles via SteamVR. You can check out the company’s Google Spreadsheet of compatible and tested PC VR titles here.

