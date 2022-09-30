D-Link announced a new Wi-Fi 6 dongle designed for Quest 2 that provides a dedicated wireless connection to your PC, letting you play PC VR games without the hassle of long cables or needing an exceptionally good router.

VR Air Bridge (DWA-F18) is said to include D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms for low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency, essentially serving up a plug-and-play solution that’s both compact and simple to install.

It also doesn’t tie up bandwidth on your home network, letting you connect to your PC more directly than you might otherwise when using Meta’s wireless Air Link function.

Both the wired Link and wireless Air Link function on Quest lets you play PC VR games from the official Meta PC Store, Steam, and Viveport. Granted, you’ll need a PC capable of playing VR games to make use of D-Link’s new VR Air Bridge.

Other requirements include a Windows 10 PC with a USB 3.2 gen 1 port and Meta’s PC VR software. Find out here if your PC is VR-ready.

There’s no pricing or ship date yet on D-Link’s VR Air Bridge; D-Link says it will be available in North America “soon”. We’ll be keeping our eye out nearing Connect 2022, Meta’s XR developer conference which takes place October 11th.