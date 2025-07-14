Indie VR studio Patient 8 Games released a new trailer for Memoreum during UploadVR’s summer games showcase, revealing it’s coming a little later than planned.

Previously slated to release on Quest in September, Patient 8 has now confirmed its sci-fi space horror game Memoreum is now set to launch on the Horizon Store on October 9th, 2025.

You may recognize Patient 8 from its hit Half Life: Alyx mod, ‘Return to Rapture’, which mashed up Bioshock levels with Half-Life lore. Now, Memoreum is set to be the studio’s first ‘ground-up’ VR release.

Thrust into the role of Dr. Otto Hudson—a scientist rudely awoken from stasis aboard humanity’s last remaining ship—you’re tasked with unraveling the mystery behind the deadly ‘Ichor Infection’, which has turned the ship’s inhabitants into dangerous monsters.

Following a scrambled voice that helps you along the way, you build an arsenal of powerful weapons to fight back. While the studio says that while you’ll need your wits to adapt, “the infected will do the same.”

Memoreum is available to pre-order on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $25—a 16% discount off its regular $30 launch price.

Although it’s slated to debut on Quest October 9th, Patient 8 says they also plans to launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets at a later date.