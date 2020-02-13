Diorama-based VR Puzzler ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ Coming in March, Gameplay Trailer Here

Cortopia Studios, the Stockholm-based team behind spellcasting combat game Wands (2016), is set to release its upcoming puzzler Down the Rabbit Hole next month.

The game, which was originally slated to arrive in December 2019, is now set to arrive on all major VR headsets on March 26th, which includes versions for Oculus Quest, PSVR, and your standard mix of PC VR headsets.

Following a lost girl through a miniature world inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland (1865), you’re pitted against a variety of puzzles in a sprawling 360-degree diorama; as you literally descend down a rabbit hole, you solve puzzles in both the first and third-person until you ostensibly get to the bottom of it all.

We got a chance to go hands-on at Gamescom last year, and while it’s difficult to judge a game on only a 15-minute demo, we experienced a good variety of puzzles that made use of multiple characters. This appeared to up the complexity, and also make it necessary to keep your head on a swivel to properly keep track of the entire map—if you can call the little doll house-sized cubbies a ‘map’.



Pre-order pages for the game are now live on the Oculus Store for both Quest and Rift versions, priced at $20. Links for both Steam and Viveport versions are coming soon, so keep an eye on the game’s website for more info.