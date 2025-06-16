Jim Henson’s Muppets could be coming to VR following talks with Disney—possibly offering a clue at the sort of content Meta reportedly hopes to bring to its next VR headset.

Disney held an event on June 14th celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Jim Henson Company. The event was also a bittersweet sendoff for one of Disney’s Hollywood Studios most famous long-running attractions, Muppet* Vision 3D.

As reported by Disney fan site Laughing Place, The Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson announced at the event that, while Disney closed the physical attraction a few days prior, the company was now “exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.”

This, Henson said, included discussions with Disney about bringing the attraction-based film to VR, with Laughing Company reporting that the Muppet* Vision 3D was captured using VR cameras.

This follows a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month alleging that Meta is currently shopping for branded immersive content from companies such as Disney, A24, and smaller production studios.

The WSJ report maintains Meta is hoping to sign timed-exclusive episodic and standalone immersive video content geared towards its next VR headset.

Codenamed ‘Loma,’ the reported device is said to feature a design similar to a pair of eyeglasses that connects to a tethered puck, which is described as having greater compute power than its Quest 3 series of headsets, and a price of “less than $1,000.”