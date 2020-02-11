Users who bought the Early Access version of Dreams, Media Molecule’s creation-focused game, will be able to download and play the full version starting today. Although the studio has spoken very little about its plans to support PSVR, Media Molecule definitely hasn’t shelved the idea; the studio previously confirmed that Dreams would bring post-launch support for PSVR, and we’re happy to hear that Media Molecule has echoed that statement today.

Update (February 11th, 2020): In response to UploadsVR’s Jamie Feltham, Media Molecule developer Martin Taylor says in a tweet that the team is “still working on it,” referring to the game’s long-awaited PSVR support.

There’s still no firm launch date for PSVR support, although we’re hoping it won’t be too far behind. Users who didn’t order the game whilst in Early Access will be able to grab the full game on February 14th.

Original Article (December 6th, 2019): Although somewhat confusing, Media Molecule announced that the last day you can purchase the Early Access version of Dreams will be December 8th, which is currently priced at $30.

There’s no official release date yet of the full version (see update), which we imagine would come with a slight price hike. It’s unclear what updates are planned in the interim, although the studio says that EA players will still be able to play Dreams after the 8th and will upgrade to the full version when it launches for no extra cost.

'Dreams' Launches into Early Access on PS4, PSVR Support Still Pending

Media Molecule Communications Manager Abbie Heppe confirmed with Road to VR that Dreams definitely won’t support PSVR at launch, although it is still planned.

Launched into Early Access on PS4 back in April, we were a bit dismayed that the studio didn’t include its long-promised VR support to the list of features, however Dreams was admittedly in an early, and unfinished state.

Heppe says in a PS blog post that on the road to releasing the full version the studio will be adding a non-motion control scheme for the game, helping new players learn to create, more tutorials and how-to content for players, improving existing features like Community Jams, the Homespace and Imp Quests and adding more content, including their “first piece of Mm story-telling in Dreams.”

  • sfmike

    Well that sucks. They should not have announced PSVR support if they were not really interested in providing it.

    • Fourfoldroot

      Well, they announced pretty much immediately that it wouldn’t be at launch. Not their fault if people don’t pay attention.

  • ITALI-LORI-MONTI

    i soliti morti di fame!sempre peggio!sono la rovina della VR!

    • Angila

  • jjdd

    if you like to create and build in vr as well as program and create interactions. use NeosVR instead of dreams, its great.

    • DanDei

      Yeah, but Neos is made by a single person. The work done so far is impressive but I won’t invest my time into something with such limited developement capacities. New features and improvments will take ages and it will just lag more and more behind the big players untill it is entirely outdated and abandoned.