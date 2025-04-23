‘Elements Divided’ Launches Today on Quest & PC VR, Bringing ‘Last Airbender’ Inspired Fighting Action

Avatar: The Last Airbender doesn’t have an official VR game, although you’d be forgiven for double-taking as you bend all four elements in the multiplayer action game Elements Divided, now available on Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets.

Developed by Loco Motion and published by Fast Travel Games, Elements Divided lets you go head-to-head in online combat, or take on hordes of foes in co-op mode.

Like in the Avatar TV series, each element has its own fighting style, which includes 60 attacks and abilities across the four core elements—fire, water, air, and earth.

As you gain experience, you can also level up your character for even more devastating abilities, and customize your loadout and individual avatar.

“Every ability in the game can be summoned using immersive, gesture-driven controls that allow you to guide the flow of water, summon stone barriers, hurl yourself across arenas and more,” Loco Motion says.

At launch, Elements Divided offers:

Four Core Elements To Master : Study the ways of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air to cast powerful attacks and defenses.

: Study the ways of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air to cast powerful attacks and defenses. Team Up Or Compete With Friends : Go online and battle others in a brutal contest of skill, or team up with others to defeat waves of AI enemies. Solo play is also available.

: Go online and battle others in a brutal contest of skill, or team up with others to defeat waves of AI enemies. Solo play is also available. Unlock Powers & Cosmetics: Personalize your appearance to give your warrior their own flair, and unlock new powers as you progress through ranks.

Elements Divided is available starting today on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and Steam for PC VR headsets, priced at $10.