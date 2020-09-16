Capping off dwindling interest in the PC side of the VR spectrum, Facebook said today that it will discontinue the Rift product line early 2021 and will no longer build PC-only VR headsets. Though the company says “the Rift platform isn’t going anywhere,” it’s clear the Quest is its primary focus.

While Facebook is pitching Quest 2 as a great PC VR headset (thanks to Oculus Link which allows it to tether to a PC), the company is putting the final nail in the coffin for its dedicated PC VR product line, the Oculus Rift.

“We’re going to focus on standalone VR headsets moving forward. We’ll no longer pursue PC-only hardware, with sales of Rift S ending in 2021. That said, the Rift Platform isn’t going anywhere,” the company announced. “In fact, we’ve seen significant growth in PC VR via Oculus Link, and the Rift Platform will continue to grow while offering high-end PC VR experiences like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond well into the future.”

Though the statement paints a picture of new content still in the pipe for the Rift platform, both projects began development several years ago. New content announced today at Facebook Connect is focused entirely on Quest.

After launching its first VR headset, the Oculus Rift, in 2016 and struggling to grow it beyond an enthusiast audience, Facebook eventually launched its first 6DOF standalone headset, Oculus Quest, in 2019. It launched its latest PC VR headset, Rift S, at the time time, but by then the company’s enthusiast base had already begun losing trust that the company saw PC VR as a priority.

If it wasn’t already clear that its interest in Rift was waning, Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe’s resignation in late 2018 and the departure of Oculus founder Nate Mitchell a year later surely signaled Facebook’s position.

Since the launch of Quest, Facebook company seems to be very pleased with the traction it has gained, and in announcing Quest 2 today Facebook said it was “doubling down” on Quest and aiming to push VR to an even wider audience with a cheaper price point.

  • Rogue Transfer

    Just in the year where PC VR had its greatest rise yet, after the launch of Valve’s Half Life Alyx. So, the interest in PC for users is higher than ever and going to grow even more with Reverb G2 to launch soon too – with 100% more pixels than Quest(whereas Quest 2 only has 50% more than Quest).

    The article’s beginning should make it clear that it’s only Facebook’s dwindling interest in PC VR, rather than actual interest in PC VR: “Capping off [Facebook’s] interest in the PC side”. As it stands the article is misleading.

    • Jan Ciger

      The problem is that PC VR is still a tiny market. It is mostly the few enthusiasts that are buying expensive headsets and gaming computers required for it.

      And how many headsets can you sell to them? Most of the enthusiasts own one (or more likely several) already.

      Compare that with $300 headset that doesn’t need a $1500-2000 computer to be tethered to.

      Worse, PC is difficult to monetize because you don’t own the platform.

      Those growth numbers are cool but how many headsets/users is that in absolute numbers? Steam counts has something under 2 million headsets – worldwide! That is less than the number of players playing the top 3 games in Steam charts (Counterstrike, Dota 2 and Player Unknown Battlegrounds). Counterstrike alone was played by 1.3 million people in April.

      So I am not surprised that Facebook is basically abandoning the PC. Even though they are saying that the Rift games and support aren’t going anywhere thanks to the Link I am not optimistic about companies actually keeping to build software for the Rift PC platform long term. Link is all nice and good but compared to the native PC headset it is a clear downgrade due to lower framerate, image compression and higher latency. They will either rather support SteamVR or steer away from VR entirely.

  • GunnyNinja

    Looks like Quest 2 has no IPD adjustment. That’s two in a row. Time to divest myself of the Oculus ecosystem.

    • William Mcclumpha

      It does, it’s just three selectable IPD settings instead of a slider this time

      • GunnyNinja

        Not enough for me