Fast Travel Games Reveals Action Flick-inspired Shooter ‘Action Hero’ for Quest

During the VR Games Showcase today, Fast Travel Games unveiled its next VR game: Action Hero, promising to be a truly “blockbuster VR FPS.”

Here’s how the studio describes its:

Punch dinosaurs in the face, battle ninjas with shotguns and chase bad guys on a speeding train in Action Hero, a blockbuster VR FPS with explosive set pieces and cinematic design.

Fight your way through five bombastic movies, stepping into the hero’s shoes. Gameplay proceeds in slow motion, only speeding up as the player moves. Lean around bullets with stylish satisfaction, catch weapons in mid-air and take down enormous bosses.

Action Hero is set to launch on Quest 2/3/Pro this year.

As a VR veteran in the space, Fast Travel Games is known for a host of titles including Mannequin, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Apex Construct.

