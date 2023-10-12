Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Fast Travel Games, the developer and publisher behind a host of VR games, announced it’s closed a new investment of $4 million, something the company says will help it further develop its own IP for VR platforms as well as support ongoing publishing initiatives.

The latest round was led by Handelsbanken Fonder, with existing owners Industrifonden, Brightly Ventures, Creades and Inbox Capital among others also adding new funds.

The Stockholm-based studio is known for developing VR games Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (2021), Apex Construct (2018), The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets (2019), and Cities: VR (2022).

Having opened its own publishing wing in 2021, Fast Travel Games signed on as publisher to a slew of indie titles, including Broken Edge (2022), We Are One (2023), EVERSLAUGHT Invasion (2023), and Virtuoso (2022).

“The VR games market continues to grow at a steady pace, and with the introduction of the PS VR2 and the Quest 3 this year, and the Apple Vision Pro around the corner, we’re confident this growth will continue,” said Oskar Burman, CEO and co-founder of Fast Travel Games. “We now have twelve games on the market, and we’re just about to launch our most ambitious game yet – Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice. We also saw our revenues grow 70% last year to 5M+ USD, and our strong growth continues this year. With this new investment we’re in a solid position to capitalize on this new exciting gaming frontier.”

Besides Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, the studio says it’s currently working on two other VR games in particular: a multiplayer game based on original IP called Mannequin, and an unannounced title.

Fast Travel Games also recently revealed it’s in a partnership with MoonHood, a new studio from the creators of games like Lost in Random, to develop a VR game based on physical models. Next year, the team will also publish Project Demigod, a physics-based superhero sandbox from New York-based indie Omnifarious Studios.