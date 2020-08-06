FeetSaber Mod Basically Turns ‘Beat Saber’ into ‘Dance Dance Revolution’

By
Ben Lang
-
13

Beat Saber has often been described as being ‘like Dance Dance Revolution but for VR’, and it seems that couldn’t have been more prophetic, because here we are with the FeetSaber mod which basically turns the game into DDR.

Beyond its ‘easy to learn hard to master’ gameplay, Beat Saber’s extensive community of track makers and modders are a major reason why the game is one of the best selling VR titles to date.

A new mod created by a modder named Naluluna literally attaches tiny lightsabers to your feet and lowers the notes to the ground, turning the gameplay into a surprisingly functional dancing game. Using Vive Trackers attached to their feet and hips, the usual controllers, and the LIV and Virtual MotionCapture software, YouTuber omotea captured themselves playing the mod as a full avatar:

FeetSaber is part of a suite of Beat Saber mods by Naluluna called NalulunaModifier, which also contains a handful of other zaney mods including ‘Boxing‘, ‘Badminton‘ and ‘Vacuum Saber‘ (because why not).

If you want to try FeetSaber for yourself you can do so with the the Beat Saber mod manager ‘Mod Assistant‘ and you can find the latest download link to the NalulunaModifier mod (which includes FeetSaber) at the bottom of the creator’s GitHub page. Note that to play FeetSaber you’ll need to either securely attach your controllers to your feet or use additional motion trackers like the Vive Tracker.

  • dk

    I’m already exhausted

  • kontis

    4 years later and full body tracking is still Valve’s SteamVR tracking exclusive feature. Facebook, which (according to Michael Abrash’s false promises) was supposed to push the high end quality of VR to the stratosphere (instead of pushing for the lowest common denominator strategy) thanks to all their money, can’t to things Valve does for so many years.
    Sorry, Abrash, the lab and tech papers don’t count (funnily, this problem was raised during one of the last Lanman’s speeches, how researchers don’t want to make actual, real products). Your 5 years magical deadline is over.

    FBT was one of the biggest and most technologically impressive innovations of VR.
    It created whole careers and helped a lot with the VTuber revolution.

    But Facebook prefers to chase the imaginary casual money, despite promising us the high end innovation backed by great funding for years.

    • Ad

      Valve could have made VR body tracking huge by letting us use vive wands as body trackers, so all the people upgrading from wands would have it right away. Honestly I think the index full kit should have come with a Vive tracker too.

      I think the reason it hasn’t done well though is HTC stupidly trying to push plastic junk peripherals with a tracker attached, artificial locomotion contradicting body tracking a bit, and the cost being twice what it should be for three trackers.

      • mirak

        The issue is Steam VR headsets can communicate with only two external devices.
        You need extra dongles to have them tracked like the one sold with vive trackers, or the one that was provided with Steam controllers.

        Then you need to flash the dongle.
        And I think flash the wands with a tracker firmware but I don’t want to do that, because I still used them.

        • Ad

          Right, you should be able to seemlessly pair wands as trackers, and they should have sold cheap radios for vive owners since they were shutting down the steam controller around the same time.

    • You are absolutely correct. Everyone should have a Ferrari in there garage. F*** all those losers who think a Ford is good enough for them.

      Thank god we have big brains like you to make all our decisions for us.

      Whew…I feel safe and secure knowing my electronic entertainment decisions are being handled by people such as yourself.

      • gothicvillas

        If no one made Ferraris there wouldn’t be fords either

        • I don’t understand that metaphor. Additionally, if they it wouldn’t even apply in this case. Oculus would exist even if Valve and HTC never did.

    • mirak

      The issue is not the lack of fullbody tracking, but the lack of demande for it, and a dance game could definitely move that line.

  • Ad

    If Valve had just made it easy for all the people upgrading from vive to index to use their vive wands as vice trackers, body tracking would A lot bigger in VR today and they might even have an advantage since theirs is the only tracking system that can support it.

    • mirak

      It’s relatively easy.
      The harder is to find steamcontroller dongles, because the headsets can track only two controllers, at least for the Vive it’s the case.

      • Ad

        It’s not that easy, especially if you want it to be reversible. They should have let Vive owners get surplus radios from the steam controllers being discontinued. There is a site that has them for 25 but still.

  • Jack Liddon

    This looks fun. Great idea and an even better name “Feet Saber”