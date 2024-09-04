‘Fisherman’s Tale’ Studio Unveils Mysterious VR Adventure ‘One True Path’ for Quest 3 & PC VR, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
11

A Fisherman’s Tale studio InnerspaceVR today revealed its next game: One True Path, a narrative-driven VR adventure coming to Quest 3 and PC VR headsets starting this month.

InnerspaceVR calls One True Path its “most ambitious title to date,” which is slated to follow the studio’s patently mind-bending narrative style.

Here’s how the studio describes it:

After the end times. Beyond the badlands. Discover a post apocalyptic western introducing a fresh take on the VR shooter genre.

“You find yourself in a post-apocalyptic penitentiary… and you’re busting out. In one hand: a fistful of lightning! In the other, six shots of hot justice. Based on the bestselling ‘Prisoners of the Cyber-Hounds’ from the Fiendish Fates© gamebook series by Jack Stevenson, a new dimension of deranged adventure awaits… if you dare…”

‘Part 1’ of the game is coming to Meta Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets in early access later this month, however there’s still plenty to learn about One True Path.

We’re apparently in for a slow drip of info over the next few weeks leading up to early access, which is slated to take place “by the end of September.”

The studio says we should keep our eyes peeled on its YouTube channel for more teasers on the 11th and 18th of September.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • polysix

    Certainly looks very questified… sadly.

    No PSVR2 no interest.

    • NL_VR

      "Questified" are you talking about the graphics or something else?
      What is PSVR2 comparable? Quest 3 is way more advance than the psvr2

      • kakek

        Graphics of course. But so limited by power that it influenced the whole game design.

        • NL_VR

          no it doesnt limit game design any more than psvr2

        • ViRGiN

          It was actually designed so poor peasants with rtx2080 and below can still enjoy it.

        • VRDeveloper – The real sigma

          This has nothing to do with the quest processing limit, you guys, sometimes give some opinions about the quest that doesn't make the slightest sense. You talk as if Hardware were the worst thing in the world, in fact it has limitations, but evidently it is far superior to what you think it is.

  • September 4, 11, 18… so is the launch on 25?

  • NL_VR

    no point buy such story driven game in early access. better wait for full release.

    • ViRGiN

      There is no full release.

  • VR5

    InnerspaceVR don't miss, they have a good balance between skillfully utilizing VR for narrative and enjoyable immersive gameplay. Also not too long but not too short either. I guess this will lean towards the longer/gameplay heavy side, like Maskmaker.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I love their games, but I'm not a fan of this type of shader.