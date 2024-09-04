‘Fisherman’s Tale’ Studio Unveils Mysterious VR Adventure ‘One True Path’ for Quest 3 & PC VR, Trailer Here

A Fisherman’s Tale studio InnerspaceVR today revealed its next game: One True Path, a narrative-driven VR adventure coming to Quest 3 and PC VR headsets starting this month.

InnerspaceVR calls One True Path its “most ambitious title to date,” which is slated to follow the studio’s patently mind-bending narrative style.

Here’s how the studio describes it:

After the end times. Beyond the badlands. Discover a post apocalyptic western introducing a fresh take on the VR shooter genre. “You find yourself in a post-apocalyptic penitentiary… and you’re busting out. In one hand: a fistful of lightning! In the other, six shots of hot justice. Based on the bestselling ‘Prisoners of the Cyber-Hounds’ from the Fiendish Fates© gamebook series by Jack Stevenson, a new dimension of deranged adventure awaits… if you dare…”

‘Part 1’ of the game is coming to Meta Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets in early access later this month, however there’s still plenty to learn about One True Path.

We’re apparently in for a slow drip of info over the next few weeks leading up to early access, which is slated to take place “by the end of September.”

The studio says we should keep our eyes peeled on its YouTube channel for more teasers on the 11th and 18th of September.