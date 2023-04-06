Halfbrick Studios announced that Fruit Ninja VR 2 is finally set to leave early access on SteamVR headsets, as the full version will be available starting today on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Released in Early Access on PC VR headsets in late 2021, the game (now in 1.9.2) offers up multiple ways to get into the fruit-slicing grove: you can attack classic, zen and arcade modes, along with a rhythm mode, letting you slice away to the beat.

In addition to a social hub, a multiplayer mode is also available which lets you interact with the environment and challenge other ninjas around the globe. This thankfully includes cross-play.

And while lesser fruit ninjas may have only studied the blade, you’ll also be able to master the bow too across multiple modes. Check out the trailer below to see some of the action:

Fruit Ninja VR 2 is available starting today on the Quest Store for Quest, Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It’s not live yet, although we expect it in the next few hours.

This comes along with a price increase from $20 to $25 for the PC version, which Halfbrick says in a Steam update will bring it in line with Quest Store pricing.

A version is also said to launch on the Pico Store, however we haven’t seen a listing for that yet, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, you can see all of the 1.9.2 patch notes here, which details a number of bug fixes and performance optimizations the studio has made in preparation for the Quest launch today.