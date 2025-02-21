Ghosts of Tabor studio Combat Waffle is nearing launch of Silent North, the studio’s next VR shooter that promises plenty of multiplayer zombie survival action, with Quest and Steam early access launches planned for sometime in March.

Published by Beyond Frames Entertainment, Silent North brings you high up in the Swiss Alps, forcing players to hunker down and survive a world not only overrun by zombies, but also your fellow man, who has a damnable penchant for killing and looting (just like you).

That said, players can team up or go it solo while scavenging for gear and defending against a “never-ending supply of hungry corpses,” the studio says.

“Littered with PVPVE action, players will not be able to escape an encounter with players, or the infected,” the game’s description reads. “Whether you’re in the mountains or in the plains. Experience intense adrenaline pumping firefights to stay alive, or prey on your enemies to survive in the wilds. But tread carefully, there may be other players hiding and waiting to strike on you.”

Silent North has now launched pre-orders on Horizon Store, priced at $17—a 15% discount from its $20 launch price. Starting today, it’s also available to wishlist on Steam, which will include a 15% discount at launch.

While launching into early access in March via Steam and the Horizon Store, the studio hasn’t announced when it’s coming to other target VR platforms, which includes PSVR 2 and Pico headsets.

Update (February 21st, 2024): The studio has clarified that the release is planned for March, but a specific date is not yet set in stone.