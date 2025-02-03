Known for its work on the open source version of Google’s Tilt Brush, Open Brush, The Icosa Foundation has now released a version of Google’s low-poly 3D modeling app Blocks for Quest.

Like Blocks, the studio’s appropriately named Open Blocks has the same simple interface as the original, allowing creators to design low-poly 3D assets in VR.

Previously only available on PC VR headsets via Steam however, Open Blocks is now available for free on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above.

Key features include compatibility across PC VR and and standalone VR platforms with OpenXR support, a focus on low-poly assets for everything from gaming to prototyping, and streamlined tools for easy, immersive modeling.

The Icosa Foundation initially released Open Blocks on PC VR headsets shortly after Google open sourced Blocks in July 2024, bringing renewed support to the app’s code base, which saw less than a year of updates from Google after its initial release in 2017.

The studio is hoping to eventually include support for its replacement of Google Poly, the Icosa Gallery, which will allow users to share their creations online. Other features currently in the works include MR passthrough mode, support for glTF importing, more base shapes, and an improved color palette.

“This will be instrumental in unlocking Open Blocks’ full potential for asset creation and remixing,” the studio says. “Our long term roadmap will transform Open Blocks into a full modelling suite, giving you more control over materials, adding texturing support, and enabling more powerful tools from traditional CSG pipelines.”

Additionally, the studio says support for additional platforms is planned for future releases, including Pico XR headsets. You can learn more about how to best use Open Blocks by visiting the app’s website, which features a full rundown of the tools and controls, and how to import and export assets.