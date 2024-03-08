In terms of reviews and revenue generated, Gorilla Tag  is by far one of the most successful games on the Quest platform. Now it’s the first to top 100,000 user reviews.

As first reported by Mixed, the humble game of tag first topped 100K last month, putting it around 102,500 reviews at the time of this writing.

While impressive, this alone doesn’t make it the most-reviewed game on Quest: it garnered that particular achievement the day it came out of App Lab and launched on the main store back in December 2020. Back then, it had already surpassed leaders Beat Saber and social VR platform Rec Room at a whopping 46,000 reviews. Now, runner-up Beat Saber sits at just north of 50,000 reviews.

Another Axiom, the indie team behind Quest’s most popular game, revealed last year they had generated over $26 million with the primate-centric game of tag, which is free on Quest.

While a paid game on Steam, a lion’s share of that revenue was undoubtedly from in-app purchases through Quest, underlining just how much players resonated with the various skins and accessories that can be purchased with the suitably silly ‘shiny rocks’ in-game currency—not to mention the game’s unique locomotion style, which requires you to push your hands around like a walking gorilla.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Gabe Zuckerwell

    To the surprise of the most elite pcvr elitist, this is the most popular, #1 pcvr game for many many many months now. And it’s $20 on Steam when it’s free on Quest.

    • kakek

      Created a new account ? What happened to the old one ? Did it get banned, or did you just felt to many people knew you ? ( if so, should have been less obvious? )

  • xyzs

    That’s a sad statement of what are popular games on quest.

    • ViRGiN

      What a gaybenism to ignore GTAG being #1 PCVR game.
      What a sad reality of what an infinite power of PC attracts PCVR users.

      GTAG right now: 1282
      HL Alyx: 286 xD

      • xyzs

        HL:A 75k reviews ending in a 98 percent positive rating.
        93 percents metacritic score, 9.2 user score (the lost 0.8 probably because of your 50 accounts review bombs only)

        Let me tell you that Valve is not jealous…….