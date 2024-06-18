VR studio Another Axiom today announced that its breakout title, Gorilla Tag, has surpassed $100 million in revenue. The company shared other key metrics about its player population that shine light on the state of the VR market.

Not long after its launch back in early 2021 it became clear there was something special about Gorilla Tag. It’s minimalistic ‘tag’ gameplay, unique arm-based locomotion, and novel social architecture made for simple social fun. And it turns out, people really like simple social fun.

This week the studio behind the game, Another Axiom, offered up some key metrics for Gorilla Tag that show just how large it has become. Here’s the quick and dirty:

  • $100 million in total revenue

  • 10 million lifetime players
  • 3 million monthly active users
  • 1 million daily active users

Gorilla Tag’s revenue comes primarily through in game cosmetics which allow for try-ons and a social shopping experience.

These figures make Gorilla Tag one of the most successful and most popular VR games to date. Not only are lots of people playing the game, Another Axiom also revealed the average playtime is nearly 60 minutes. That’s doubly impressive considering how physical of a game it can be.

As for what’s next? The studio isn’t leaving Gorilla Tag behind, but it’s busy at work on a spiritual successor to Lone Echo, the game which inspired Gorilla Tag’s movement in the first place.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • ViRGiN

    Oh for fak sake.

    I'm not angry, just jealous. Everyone should be lol.

    I'll be right back, gonna work some more on my Flappy Bird VR…

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    With pretty much every VR usage graph showing yearly cycles with short peaks around Christmas, I doubt that this one based on only two data points for 2023-01 and 2024-06 accurately represents the changes in Gorilla Tag's user base. But assuming for a moment it does, the monthly active users count for 2022-10 would be ~2mn Gorilla Tag players.

    That month is interesting because Meta internal documents leaked to the WSJ listed 6.37mn monthly active Quest users for 2022-10, the only VR MAU we ever got from Meta. Meaning that almost 1/3rd of all Quest users still active in late 2022 were playing Gorilla Tag that month. Which is a pretty insane number. For comparison: according to esports_net in 2023, CS:GO as the most popular game on Steam back then reached 17mn/~13% of all monthly active Steam users.

    For the longest time Beat Saber was pretty much the VR killer app. In terms of revenue Gorilla Tag with USD 100mn is still trailing far behind Beat Saber, which generated that amount in 2021 alone. But just regarding user activity, Gorilla Tag probably passed Beat Saber a long time ago.