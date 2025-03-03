GORN (2019), the comically violent combat game from Free Lives, is getting a sequel that aims to bring a double dose of madcap melee mayhem, coming to all major VR headsets later this year.

GORN 2 is currently being developed by Cortopia Studios, with help from the teams at Free Lives and Devolver Digital. You might know Cortopia from its rash of VR games over the years, including Down the Rabbit Hole (2020), Escaping Wonder Land (2024), and Wands Alliances (2022).

Promising to be “bigger, wilder, and stronger than ever before,” Gorn 2 is slated to introduce new weapons, a host of arena traps, and new power-ups for even more supernatural strength (and size).

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Like the original, the cartoony, physics-driven combat sim is also packing in its fair share of boss battles, this time around boasting “five sons of the God of the Afterlife” to beat across an array of heavenly realms.

“GORN 2 is everything GORN was but MORE,” Cortopia says on the game’s Steam page. “More weapons, more enemies, more arenas, more traps, more power-ups, and more hilariously over-the-top combat. If you loved the first game, but still feel a raging yearning for more, GORN 2 will sate your blood-thirst.”

And once the boss-laden arenas are vanquished with your choice of over 35 weapons, Gorn 2 also promises a Custom Mode so you can craft your own challenges, and (of course) an Endless Mode to keep the shirtless barbarians coming your way non-stop.

There’s no exact launch date yet; Cortopia Studios and Free Lives say it’s coming to the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, SteamVR headsets, and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2 later this year.

To see more, check out an early hands-on from YouTuber ‘Beardo Benjo’, which shows off a good slate of gameplay across the first few stages.