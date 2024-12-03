‘Green Hell VR’ Gets Long-awaited Co-op Mode This Month on Quest and PSVR 2

Green Hell VR (2022), Incuvo’s VR adaptation of the popular open world survival game, is finally getting the long-promised co-op mode this month on Quest and PSVR 2.

First announced in April 2023, Green Hell VR’s co-op mode is nearly here, launching December 16th for free to owners of game on PSVR 2 and Quest 2, 3 and 3S.

The co-op edition is said to build on the game’s challenging solo play by allowing teams of up to four players, who arm themselves with melee or ranged weapons to hunt food or protect each other from the jungle’s deadly predators, and build shelters to fend off environmental dangers. The studio also says players who need healing will visually appear to need help, even allowing others to spot leeches that need to be plucked off each other.

Unfortunately, the co-op update doesn’t include cross-play between any of the platforms, including PC-to-VR, or Quest-to-PSVR 2 gamplay. The studio says in an X post the team “was focused of developing the Multiplayer update. But working on cross play would make that process even longer. We’ll surely keep this in the back of our heads though.”

“Bringing co-op to Meta Quest and PSVR2 is extremely important to our VR community, and we know they have been waiting for this feature since we first launched the game on those platforms. Still, we had to ensure it lived up to their expectations for an immersive, co-op survival experience.“ said Incuvo CEO Andrzej Wychowaniec.

The studio hasn’t confirmed whether it’s also bringing the long-awaited co-op mode to its SteamVR version, although the chances seem fairly slim; the PC VR version has largely languished since its release on Steam, last seeing an update in late 2022 as the studio ostensibly prioritized releasing its ‘Spirits of Amazonia Part I’ expansion on Quest and PSVR 2.