‘Grit and Valor – 1949’ Brings Real-time Roguelite Tactics to All Major VR Headsets Next Month

Grit and Valor – 1949 (2025) is getting VR support soon, bringing the game’s real-time roguelite action to Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets.

Released on PC earlier this year, Grit and Valor – 1949 lets you command an elite squadron of tiny mechs, as you seek to topple the Evil Axis forces and liberate Europe from their legion mechanical minions.

Players pick their mech combat style, choose their pilots, and upgrade mechs with a variety of unlockable parts, like new cockpits, engines, bodies, legs, and weapons.

Original developer Milky Tea Studios says it worked with XR veteran studio nDreams to bring the game to VR, letting you go hands-on to command the battlefield, move your mechs, and choose your upgrades. Notably, the VR adaptation of Grit and Valor – 1949 is being developed and published nDreams.

Coming August 21st, Grit and Valor – 1949 is slated to arrive on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PSVR 2 (VR support included), and get a free update via Steam, bringing PC VR support to game.