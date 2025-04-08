Hit Physics Sandbox ‘Besiege’ is Coming to Quest in May, Trailer Here

Ready the siege engines and charge the catapults (or trebuchets), because hit physics sandbox Besiege (2020) is coming to Quest next month.

Developed by Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street (2022) studio 3R Games in partnership with original developer Spiderling Studios, Besiege VR is slated to let players create their own war machines to take over enemy fortresses.

Like the original, which managed to sell over four million copies and garner 95% positive user reviews on Steam, you can use all of the bits and bobs at your disposal to engineer catapults, tanks, planes, ships and giant mechs—or anything else you can jerry-rig to blast down the enemy walls and soldiers.

Information is still thin for now, although in the trailer we can see a third-person view of the player using the game’s part selection UI and hammering in pieces. Additionally, the studio says you’ll be able to stand “alongside your gargantuan killing machines in first person and experience their epic scale.”

There’s no exact release date yet, although Besiege VR is slated to land on Quest 2 and above sometime in May 2025, according to the game’s Horizon Store page.