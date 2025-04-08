Hit Physics Sandbox ‘Besiege’ is Coming to Quest in May, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Ready the siege engines and charge the catapults (or trebuchets), because hit physics sandbox Besiege (2020) is coming to Quest next month.

Developed by Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street (2022) studio 3R Games in partnership with original developer Spiderling Studios, Besiege VR is slated to let players create their own war machines to take over enemy fortresses.

Like the original, which managed to sell over four million copies and garner 95% positive user reviews on Steam, you can use all of the bits and bobs at your disposal to engineer catapults, tanks, planes, ships and giant mechs—or anything else you can jerry-rig to blast down the enemy walls and soldiers.

SEE ALSO
'Star Wars' Actor Daisy Ridley to Star in VR Experience 'Trailblazer' Coming to Quest in March

Information is still thin for now, although in the trailer we can see a third-person view of the player using the game’s part selection UI and hammering in pieces. Additionally, the studio says you’ll be able to stand “alongside your gargantuan killing machines in first person and experience their epic scale.”

There’s no exact release date yet, although Besiege VR is slated to land on Quest 2 and above sometime in May 2025, according to the game’s Horizon Store page.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.