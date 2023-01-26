Starting today, the VR-supported stealth shooter Hitman 3 will be rebranded under the new umbrella name of Hitman World of Assassination. This not only includes Hitman 1, 2 and 3, but a free upgrade for previous owners of Hitman 3 on all platforms.

IO Interactive says the aim is to simplify the purchase experience for new players, who previously would need to either navigate the various deluxe editions, or buy additional access passes to play Hitman 1 & 2.

“Essentially, these […] changes will mean that all new players and existing HITMAN 3 owners will have the same base content ownership. There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that,” the studio says in a Steam update.

So now, if you own the standard edition of Hitman 3 on PSVR or Steam for PC VR headsets, you’ll be able to jump into the rest of the trilogy starting today at 7PM CET (local time here).

If you haven’t previously bought Hitman 3, Hitman World of Assassination will get a price bump to $70 over the standard edition of $60.

Released on PSVR in January 2021, Hitman 3 suffered from the lack of motion control support at launch, and also wasn’t nearly as immersive as VR players would have hoped due to the lackluster object interaction. Then, the studio launched the VR-supported game on Steam a year later, giving the game its first taste of proper tracked motion controls.

Although Hitman 3 won Steam’s VR Game of the Year, the debate is still very much alive if Hitman 3 is truly a good enough VR experience to merit such high praise from the community.