RPG Roguelike ‘Mythic Realms’ Cleverly Mashes Up Mixed Reality & Fully Immersive Gameplay, Trailer Here

Mythic Realms is a single-player RPG roguelike that’s flipping the script when it comes to mixed reality gameplay. Not only does it feature immersive VR in the overworld, allowing you to explore and build up your kingdom, but also turns your living room into battle grounds and dungeons galore.

Slated to arrive on Quest 2/3/Pro in late 2024, indie studio Petricore showed off some of Mythic Realms’ gameplay in its recent announcement trailer, showcasing its unique mix of virtual and mixed reality.

In mixed reality, enemies can climb on furniture and hide inside your walls, while boss fights take over your whole space, like a ferocious Dragon that lands on your walls and breathes fire down into your room.

1 of 3

Letting you play as a knight, ranger or mage, Mythic Realms also boasts nine unique weapons including bows, staves, swords, claws, shuriken, wands and more—offering both weapon and ability upgrades throughout your quests, which the game calls ‘expeditions’.

“Each expedition is unique, allowing players to choose how they engage with the adventure around them,” Petricore says, “It’ll take every bit of savvy, skill and energy to uncover the mystery between the collision of two worlds and help the kingdom flourish to its full potential.”

You can actually get a taste of Mythic Realms right not by downloading its prototype demo on the Horizon Store, which released in October 2023. The studio notes however that the demo is “outdated,” pointing potential playtesters to the Mythic Realms’ Discord (invite link).

Pre-orders are now live on the Horizon Store, priced at 10% off the $18 launch price.