IO Interactive today announced that Hitman 3 (2021) is finally getting PC VR support, coming just in time for the game’s one-year anniversary.

Hitman 3 has been available across consoles and PC for almost a year now, offering VR support exclusively through PlayStation consoles—meaning only PSVR users could play.

Now in a Year 2 promo video for the game, the studio says PC VR players will finally get a crack at the action. IO Interactive says more details will follow, including technical specs and supported platforms which will be revealed on 20 January 2022, so we’re sure to learn more then.

In the video, the studio showed both Valve Index and Meta Rift S. Although the inclusion of Rift S may point to dedicated Meta platform release, most likely this means PC versions of the game will receive SteamVR support via a free update.

Notably, the PSVR version doesn’t support PS Move, and although that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon, the video shows both Index and Rift S users immersing themselves in the game’s detailed world using their respective motions controllers. PSVR users play via gamepad, albeit spatially tracked to add an immersive edge to shooting and garrote-wiring enemies.

Other features said to arrive to the game in 2022 include ray tracing support on PC, a new game mode called ‘Elusive Target Arcade’, and something IO Interactive is calling “a major update to the game” for Spring 2022.

The studio promises post-launch support “for another 12 months” which includes new maps, storylines, modes and ways to play. Again, we’ll be all eyes and ears on the studio’s dedicated Hitman YouTube channel on January 20th, 2022.