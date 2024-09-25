Meta finally unveiled the long-rumored (and leaked) Quest 3S, but that doesn’t mean we’re getting a torrent of new accessories. While most Quest 3 accessories work with Quest 3S, Meta also announced two new model-exclusive facial interfaces that may turn some heads, and a new controller charging dock too.

Note: We’re tracking down prices, and will update once that information is made public.

Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface

Working out in a VR headset can be an awesome way to burn calories, but it also is usually a pretty sweaty affair. Enter the Quest 3S-exclusive ‘Breathable Facial Interface’ which looks to give your eyeballs some much needed fresh air.

The “perforated yet immersive” fabric design also comes with a silicone face pad exterior that should make wiping down the inevitable sweat buildup that much easier.

Quest 3 Open Facial Interface

We’re still hunting down product images of this one, but Meta says it’s also launching an Open Facial Interface, exclusive to Quest 3.

The low-profile replacement facial interface promises to let you better blend real and mixed reality, leaving your periphery open similar to how the stock facial interface works on Quest Pro. It also promises a removable face pad for easy cleanup.

And with an open-face design, like the Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface, it also promises to be breathable than the stock face pad.

Touch Plus Charging Dock

There’s also set to be a new Touch Plus controller charging dock, since Quest 3S doesn’t feature charging pins like on Quest 3. They do however share the same Touch Plus controller, which can be docked (hence the new accessory), supporting both Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

The charging dock is said to allow for “drop-in charging for Touch Plus, which comes with rechargeable batteries and an extended cable to charge Quest.”

We’re at Meta Connect to hunt down all of the missing details, and will update this article with pricing and respective release dates, so check back soon.