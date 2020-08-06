PSVR Support Announced for ‘Hitman III’ on PS4 & PS5, Launching January 2021

Hitman III, the next game in the long running stealth action franchise, has been confirmed to include optional PSVR support for the entire game and World of Assassination trilogy.

Today developer IO Interactive announced that Hitman III will include optional VR support which will allow PSVR players to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.

The game is set to launch in January 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There’s no word yet on whether or not the PC version of Hitman III will support PC VR headsets but we’re working to find out.