PSVR Support Announced for ‘Hitman III’ on PS4 & PS5, Launching January 2021

By
Ben Lang
-
4

Hitman III, the next game in the long running stealth action franchise, has been confirmed to include optional PSVR support for the entire game and World of Assassination trilogy.

Today developer IO Interactive announced that Hitman III will include optional VR support which will allow PSVR players to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.

The game is set to launch in January 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There’s no word yet on whether or not the PC version of Hitman III will support PC VR headsets but we’re working to find out.

  • Mei Ling

    A shame really that this game will be limited by the capabilities of the PSVR.

    The PSVR successor is sorely needed at this point.

    • blue5peed

      I’m just happy that it exists. Its very encouraging to see a studio with the pedigree of IO Interactive experimenting with VR. Lets hope it eventually comes to PCVR too though.

  • 3872Orcs

    Please let there be PCVR support! A tripe AAA game like this will be a must have for most people with a headset if it’s well made and not too watered down from the PSVR version.

  • indi01

    that was…unexpected!

    also interesting that Sony didn’t use this to promote a PSVR2…I think it means it’s either not ready, or they have even better things coming up for that…