‘Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded’ Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer, Coming Exclusively to Quest 3 This Summer

By
Scott Hayden
-
8

IO Interactive and UK-based studio XR Games announced back in June that a new version of stealth-action game Hitman 3 was coming to Meta Quest 3. Now the studios have shown off a deeper look at gameplay.

Revealed during the VR Games Showcase today, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded promises to be “[r]ebuilt from the ground up for VR,” coming exclusively to Quest 3 this summer.

Previously, Hitman 3 launched with VR support on the original PSVR in 2021, and later came to PC VR headsets with the Windows release a few months later—making Hitman 3 available on the Quest platform for the first time.

Notably, the Quest 3 version is said to include a completely overhauled user interface and “enhanced movement mechanics” beyond PSVR and PC VR versions.

While we’re still waiting on a definite release date beyond its summer 2024 launch window, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 here.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    thankfully precious development time isn't getting wasted for the 17 steamvr abusers. we need more quest 3 exclusives.

    • ViRGiN

      …well, I do. For I have precious few releases to look forward, except for my own special fluids with which I intend to grace the face of my Lord and Saviour, Mark Zuckerberg esq.

      • ViRGiN

        Bengay

  • Yeshaya

    On the one hand the graphics look like a noticeable step down from the PCVR version. On the other hand that was janky and very unpleasant to play, so I'll take smooth gameplay over beautiful environments I guess. Still curious why they decided to only port Hitman 3

    • ViRGiN

      to be completly fair, hitman pcvr played exactly like those flat2vr mods.

      • Mateusz Jakubczyk

        No, significantly worse…

        • kakek

          And that was with actual access to the source code.
          Flat2vr at least has the excuse of having to rever enginer their shit.

    • Mateusz Jakubczyk

      PCVR version has terrible graphics, it's blurred AF and has annoying FFR which on Quest 3 FFR which narrows the view and cannot be turned off…
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ae3fd74c6f652687992c03a3abbe9dac1f4481af0ff7cdcbe625ef2c53d4f23b.png