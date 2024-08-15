‘Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded’ Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer, Coming Exclusively to Quest 3 This Summer

IO Interactive and UK-based studio XR Games announced back in June that a new version of stealth-action game Hitman 3 was coming to Meta Quest 3. Now the studios have shown off a deeper look at gameplay.

Revealed during the VR Games Showcase today, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded promises to be “[r]ebuilt from the ground up for VR,” coming exclusively to Quest 3 this summer.

Previously, Hitman 3 launched with VR support on the original PSVR in 2021, and later came to PC VR headsets with the Windows release a few months later—making Hitman 3 available on the Quest platform for the first time.

Notably, the Quest 3 version is said to include a completely overhauled user interface and “enhanced movement mechanics” beyond PSVR and PC VR versions.

While we’re still waiting on a definite release date beyond its summer 2024 launch window, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 here.