Hitman World of Assassination was slated to arrive on PSVR 2 next month, but now developer IO Interactive says it’s delaying release to March 27th, 2025.

“This decision to move the release date was not made lightly; we know there was a lot of demand to bring Hitman on PS VR2, and we were excited to see the great reception following the announcement,” IO Interactive says in a PS blog post.

“As such, our priority will always remain to deliver an amazing experience that meets the high standards our players expect.”

The studio says its using the additional time to polish the game and add “a few extras” for the PSVR 2 version, which now includes manual reloading in addition to the previously revealed addition of dual-wielding, full ambidexterity, and a sniper scope that actually works—promising to be a big upgrade over the PS4 version for the original PSVR.

Additionally, Hitman World of Assassination for PSVR 2 is also bringing what the studio calls “a more physics-based approach” for donning disguises, which includes physically grabbing disguises and applying them instead of simply pressing a button.

This comes in sharp contrast to the VR-supported game on PS4, which ties all movement and object interaction to DualShock 4 controllers, and doesn’t offer the sort of standard motion controls players are used to on its other VR supported versions, such as the PC VR-compatible version or the widely panned Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded port for Quest 3 and 3S.

While PSVR 2 support isn’t coming as a free update to the Hitman World of Assassination on PlayStation 5, it will be cheap enough—priced at $10/€10/£9 as a part of an upgrade pack launching on March 27th, 2025.