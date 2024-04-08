Luke Ross, the modder dedicated to bringing unofficial VR support to flatscreen games, released a new VR mod for the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West.

Only released on PC on March 21st, Horizon Forbidden West again follows series protagonist Aloy as she braves a majestic but dangerous new frontier that’s filled to the brim with bigger and more awe-inspiring machines.

Ross is already well-known in the space for having previously modded VR support for GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II via the R.E.A.L. VR mod injector, however due to a dispute with Rockstar Games, many of have been removed from the project’s Patreon, although continue to be available on GitHub.

Like the Luke Ross VR mod for Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn, which is built on the studio’s proprietary Decima game engine, the Horizon Forbidden West VR mod allows you to play in third-person, letting you essentially be a floating head over Aloy’s shoulder to take in all of the lush scenery. The mod also has a first-person mode, however as Eurogamer’s Ian Higton reports the latter is “not great at the moment,” as it makes combat significantly harder.

As with many of the latest R.E.A.L. VR mods, you’ll need to be a Patreon supporter to get access, which starts at $10 per month. If you’re looking to follow Ross, you can check out regular updates over at his Patreon page.

To see Horizon Forbidden West in action in VR, check out Higton’s full 20-minute video below: