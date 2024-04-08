Luke Ross, the modder dedicated to bringing unofficial VR support to flatscreen games, released a new VR mod for the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West.

Only released on PC on March 21st, Horizon Forbidden West again follows series protagonist Aloy as she braves a majestic but dangerous new frontier that’s filled to the brim with bigger and more awe-inspiring machines.

Ross is already well-known in the space for having previously modded VR support for GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II via the R.E.A.L. VR mod injector, however due to a dispute with Rockstar Games, many of have been removed from the project’s Patreon, although continue to be available on GitHub.

SEE ALSO
Mech Brawler 'UNDERDOGS' Coming to Quest & PC VR This Month

Like the Luke Ross VR mod for Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn, which is built on the studio’s proprietary Decima game engine, the Horizon Forbidden West VR mod allows you to play in third-person, letting you essentially be a floating head over Aloy’s shoulder to take in all of the lush scenery. The mod also has a first-person mode, however as Eurogamer’s Ian Higton reports the latter is “not great at the moment,” as it makes combat significantly harder.

As with many of the latest R.E.A.L. VR mods, you’ll need to be a Patreon supporter to get access, which starts at $10 per month. If you’re looking to follow Ross, you can check out regular  updates over at his Patreon page.

To see Horizon Forbidden West in action in VR, check out Higton’s full 20-minute video below:

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Modders are saving PCVR atm. I’m having so much fun with UEVR injector. High on life, Atomic heart, Trepang 2, The forgotten city all feel damn close to native VR games. Any suggestions what to try playing next?

    • kakek

      gylt. Hidden gem.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        Thanks

    • Hussain X

      There is indeed an unbelievable amount of content on PCVR now thanks to the modders as well as many older native PCVR games which still run today on modern headsets.

    • ViRGiNCRUSHER

      UEVR injector is pretty dang good. The Luke Ross mod supporting the game in the article are very hit and miss.

  • Nothing to see here

    Dear VR industry. Want to go mainstream? Make VR support as simple to implement as supporting oddly shaped monitors and ditch VR controllers as a requirement (gaming controllers work just fine, and are a lot safer to use). This way every 3D game can be a VR game. Yes the may require the latest GPUs but that just means your game will have a long shelf life as gamers upgrade their systems and can play your game in VR at a later date.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Ditch vr controllers? No way, only certain games are fun to play with a gamepad, like where you follow/move a third person character. To me VR controllers are a necessity for most first person games.

      • Totius

        The more options, the better