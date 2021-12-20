Luke Ross, the modder who brought VR support to a host of non-VR games such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II, surprise-released a VR mod for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn.

YouTube channel Cas and Chary got an exclusive first look at the mod. Casandra Vuong (aka ‘Cas’) went hands on, revealing just how the mod’s first and third-person modes look in a 20-minute video.

In the video, we get a look at Cas playing the full game with a gamepad, riding tamed beasts and attacking the game’s rougher mechanical wildlife. In the third-person, we see Cas experiencing cutscenes and following the game’s protagonist Aloy from overhead.

Both first and third-person appear to be pretty intense from a VR comfort standpoint, since the game requires fast and frenetic movement. It also doesn’t appear to include motion controller support.

Granted, it’s still early days for the mod, which was originally supposed to be a third-person only experience—just like the unmodded game itself. Luke Ross says in a paywalled Patreon update that the bugs are still being ironed out, but implementing first-person was just too tempting to pass up:

I hate last-minute ideas, because they inevitably bring crunch and a huge risk of failure and disappointment. Yet, there was zero chance that I could pass up on something that looked so promising. I decided to at least try to implement [first-person], even if that meant delaying the release for some indeterminate (hopefully not too large) amount of time. Then the curiosity to actually see the game from the new perspective got the better of me, and I literally worked day and night, first to prove that it was actually possible, and after that to iron out all of the kinks. Well, most of them :-)

If you’re looking to install the mod, Cas provides a step-by-step tutorial at the end of the video (timestamped 19:33). You’ll need to be a Patreon supporter to get access, which starts at $10 per month. If you’re looking to follow Luke Ross, you can check out updates posted to his Patreon page and Twitter.

SEE ALSO
How to Tell if Your PC is Ready for Oculus Link & Air Link

In the meantime, we’ll be waiting to hear more news on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod that Luke Ross says should arrive sometime in January 2022.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sgtwalterson

    I even have collected $20370 in a period of a month just working part time through apple laptop.~ms2501~Immediately once I have lost my previous post, I was very upset & thank God I got this easy online job that’s why I was able to have thousands from my home.~ms213~Each individual can certainly try this easy offer and may gain more money on-line visiting this website.

    >>>> >>>> >>>>https://bit.ly/EmployApp3?/avsadvasdvsds….13

    ********************************************************

  • JesuSaveSouls

    It looks and plays very excellent. Gamepad only but options to choose alternative resolutions and settings. In my opinion Jesus is mankind’s sole hope. He freed me from alcoholism and suicide.

    • Torsten Balle Koefoed

      Well, good for you, but in the game it’s Aloy that saves mankind – not Jesus.

      • Jinral

        True. But, don’t discount the dude’s testimony. In the end a game is a game. But, dude has his life becuz of Jesus.

    • Jinral

      Haven’t yet played this game. This is one I prefer to see others play.
      And…Jesus saves, indeed.

  • 3872Orcs

    Is this alternate eye rendering? Like in GTA and Red Dead? Not really excited for any of these with all these drawbacks I see here. And is any of these games much different from VorpX? I prefer the way mods like Risk of Rain 2 are done, it feels like a native experience, no performance problems too if I disable certain effects in the settings and use FSR on top of it.

    • SonjaMallat

      I’m able to receive $90 per/hr to do some small tasks on home computer.~O360~I certainly not imagined that it’d even achievable but my top buddy made $27k just within a month just working this opportunity and she has convinced me to avail.~O360-Know new instructions visiting following link.

      >>> https://bit.ly/googleagency1?/360
      .

  • Zack274

    Ross should and could make better mods, instead of outing a mod for a new game every months…

  • johann jensson

    Gotta love how the VR train finally picks up speed (even VorpX will release a Cyberpunk 2077 mod for the 10th anniversary :). The VR community can downvote me all they want, but IMO VR ports of AAA games will be what will make VR really popular, not half-baked and ugly/cartoony native “games” that feel like demos and have the matching playlength…

    And pron. But that’s a given.