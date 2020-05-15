Rock Star Simulator ‘Hotel R’n’R’ to Launch on PSVR May 28th, Trailer Here

Hotel R’n’R, the rock star lifestyle simulator, is headed out of early access on PC VR headsets soon, which will coincide its release on PSVR.

Developers Wolf & Wood Interactive say the full version is set to release on May 28th, which will be available on SteamVR headsets, Oculus Rift, and PSVR.

Hotel R’n’R landed on Steam and the Oculus Store for Rift back in late August, serving up plenty of opportunity to approach destruction with a creative flair. As a failed musician who struck a deal with the Devil, you smash up different physics-based hotels with over 30 weapons, letting you take out a bit of that pent up rage in the process.

In addition to single player mode, the game also supports up to five players in its ‘Pass and Play’ mode, which lets you compete against your friends in a number of mini-games.

Wolf & Wood are also known for creating VR titles The Exorcist: Legion VR (2017) and A Chair in a Room: Greenwater (2016).