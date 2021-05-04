A report from Protocol, citing undisclosed “company documents” from HTC, claims that the company will reveal two new headsets during the VIVECON event next week: Vive Focus 3 and Vive Pro 2.

Following HTC’s teases about the upcoming reveal of “game-changing VR headsets,” Protocol claims the company plans to reveal the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition and Vive Pro 2 headsets. The publication cites “company documents,” and sightings of the headsets on the European ecommerce site Alzashop, apparently now removed. The report says the listings indicated both headsets could launch by May 20th.

Pricing was also shown on the listings, with the Vive Focus 3 set at €1,474 ($1,771), and the Vive Pro 2 at €842 ($1,012), though headsets leaked through similar listings in the past haven’t always been right about the price or release date.

Road to VR has reached out to HTC for comment on the Protocol report.

At a minimum, the information sounds sensible. Vive Focus is HTC’s standalone headset line. While the company never formally launched a ‘Vive Focus 2’, it may simply be considering the Vive Focus Plus enough of a sequel to the original to jump to a Vive Focus 3.

The claim of a Vive Pro 2 is interesting, and could mark a reversal for HTC. The company was distancing itself from its Vive Pro PC VR headsets in favor of Vive Cosmos, though Cosmos has had a very tough time competing with the latest generation of headsets. A Vive Pro 2 could signal that HTC is leaning back into the SteamVR ecosystem (whereas Vive Cosmos was the first PC VR headset from the company with its own inside-out tracking system).

If the Protocol report is correct, we got our first clear glimpse of one of these two headsets from HTC earlier this week:

In both cases we’d be curious to know what HTC will do on the controller front. Vive Focus Plus used ultrasonic controllers that weren’t well regarded in terms of tracking performance. Meanwhile, most of the company’s PC VR headsets have relied on the quite dated Vive ‘wand’ controllers. Even if the headsets are great, the controllers are an important selling point, and we’d hope to see a competitive offering from HTC.

It seems we’ll know one way or another soon enough, as HTC is expected to announce its new headsets on May 11th next week during its Vivecon event.

    I don’t think they would charge 1,771 for a standalone headset. This report sounds kind of bogus.

    • It’s within the realm of possibility that it could cost over a grand, thereby instantly failing in the market.

        I can’t imagine the level of community rage that would come out if this is accurate.

        • Hymen Cholo

          If the PC headset offers significant technical upgrades — wide FOV, better resolution, oled screen, high refresh rate and clear lenses in a compact design, I think the 1k pricetag isn’t too outrageous if it includes controllers. 1700 for a standalone would be a fail though.

          • mirak

            I don’t see why, because Samsung and Apple sell 1200€ phones after all, and VR is still new tech.

            Also the Vive Pro Eye sells for 1400€ not even counting wireless, and you require a computer.

            But for 1700€ it would have to be better on every point.

          • Hymen Cholo

            I don’t think anyone is going to pay 1300 extra dollars to stay away from the Quest 2. Those are two entirely different consumers. At 1700 dollars it will only be for the die hard VR people with money to burn.

            There’s no way it would be that far beyond an Index/G2, or that its controller would be better than knuckles. I doubt it would have any of those features too besides resolution.

        • Dragon Marble

          Guys, how many times do we have to be reminded that is is for business, which means it would make no sense for regular consumers to buy them. The headset themselves aren’t going to be worth that much. Those are basically service fees the businesses pay upfront.

      • If it’s true the VIVE Focus 3 would be targeting enterprise and given it’s sleek and thin-looking design it’s understandable if it would be priced US$1,000+ if it has more features (e.g. eye-tracking). This is not a consumer-oriented device so we can’t view it from a consumer-targeting pricing scheme.

    • The reporter, Janko Roettgers, is legit and well respected in tech media.

  • Just take a look at the list of presentation titles of this conference on their website. EVERY. SINGLE. SESSION. is aimed at different aspects of enterprise/professional use of VR. HTC clearly doesn’t give a damn about the “community” (gamers/VR enthusiasts) but have instead pivoted completely towards B2B. I hope they have the courage to explicitly put the final nail in that consumer coffin in their announcements. I for one am looking forward to the B2B stuff!

    (I get it, they still want consumers in China. But hey just be professional about it and handle that messaging in Chinese/on channels exclusive to that market…)