After confirming the upcoming reveal of “game-changing VR headsets” at the VIVECON event next week, HTC continues to ramp up the teasing with new glimpses of an unannounced VR headset.

Spotted by Road to VR commenter Andrew Jakobs in promotional emails from HTC, three new glimpses of an upcoming Vive headset can be seen below:

The new glimpses don’t tell us much, but there’s a few things we can infer. For one, the headset seems to hardly resemble the Vive Proton headset which the company had revealed as a prototype in early 2020, so indeed this may be something entirely different.

The views make it pretty clear that the headset has at least four cameras for inside-out tracking, mounted in a similar corner arrangement as seen on Oculus Quest.

The third shot appears to be some sort of vent, which likely indicates an active cooling system to keep an internal processor from overheating. That means we’re probably looking at a standalone headset here, rather than something tethered.

These teases bring us no closer to learning if this headset will be a consumer-focused headset meant to compete with the likes of Quest, or a pricier product aimed at enterprise customers. Earlier teasing about the headset from HTC included phrases like “let’s get down to business,” which suggests an enterprise play.

HTC’s prior tease said that the company will reveal “game-changing VR headsets” (plural), so it’s possible that this is just one of two (or more) headsets the company plans to show next week.

  • xyzs

    It looks like a stormtrooper inspired design.

    The true question is: will it be interesting compared to a
    -Quest 2 feature to price ratio
    -Index performance
    -Pimax FoV ?

    They need to have at least 1 of the spec of this headset to stand out to have any chance.
    Hope that will be the screens definition. Because I doubt it could be the best price or the best tracking one.

  • kontis

    I wish them all the best, but we all know the chances of price parity and tracking parity with Quest 2 are extremely low. Even if it has some specs better it won’t matter if these 2 crucial aspects aren’t at least very close.

    • Ad

      Someone need to literally clone beat saber exactly. Moon rider was halfway there.

      It seems like it will be double the price but 60% better like the index to the rift S.

      • Carl Wolsey

        People have and they threatened legal action.

        • Ad

          It could be open source, but beat saber isn’t even that unique

      • Zantetsu

        But 60% better is worth triple the price.

    • Pablo C

      price no, tracking, yes if it uses lighthouse.

  • GunnyNinja

    HTC, while you were teasing, I bought something else. Next time, just tell me if it’s worth waiting for.

  • Prince Vegeta

    If you’re going to tack on a big price tag, make sure it’s not crap this time.Remember that cosmos?? 900 for a new hmd with old peripherals if you wanted something functional. I can’t comment how it works because I never used one but WOOOOOOOW. Mark Sanchez even says that’s a bad fumble……. Google Mark Sanchez Fumble if you do not know what I’m talking about.

  • SomeGuyorAnother

    If it’s standalone, hoping that it’s a solid headset that can eventually bring in the developer support for a decent library. But it’s going to take time to build up their mobile storefront to a point that can compete with Oculus. With luck, their second iteration will be a proper competitor market-wise with whatever the current Quest is (quality-wise will definitely be doable if they get the software right this time). We’ll see if it doubles well as a PC headset, as well.

    HTC, this may be your last chance in the Western market this generation.

  • I think a lot more people would have been on-board with waiting for this if they showed off the controllers for it early. They’re just showing too little too late at this point

  • Tore

    Ooo, looks like this will be very compact. See how the nose gap comes outside the screen. Almost like sunglasses. I’m excited for this one:)

  • Peter Bergonzi

    While they said, “Let’s get down to business.”, they also said, “Game-changing”, so it might not be only enterprise.
    I’m anxious to see what they got.