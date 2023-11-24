Black Friday is almost always when we see the best deals of the year on VR headsets and 2023 is no exception when it comes to HTC. The company is offering a big Black Friday sale on Vive headsets and accessories.

Updated – November 24th, 2023

The Best HTC Vive Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales

Vive XR Elite | Image courtesy HTC
Vive XR Elite

The best Vive XR Elite Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $870 from Amazon.

That’s a $100 (9%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

Image courtesy HTC
Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit)

The best Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $1,000 from Amazon.

That’s a $400 (29%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

Image courtesy HTC
Vive Pro 2 (headset only)

The best Vive Pro 2 (headset only) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $540 from Amazon.

That’s a $260 (36%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

HTC Vive Headset Specs

Vive XR Elite Specs

Resolution 1,920 × 1,920 per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Optics Pancake non-Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 110ºD
Optical Adjustments Per-eye focus, IPD
IPD Adjustment Range 54–73mm
Processor Snapdragon XR2
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Connectors USB-C (2x)
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE
Weight 625g (including battery), 273g in ‘glasses’ mode
Battery Life Up to 2 hours
Headset-tracking Inside-out (no external beacons)
Controller-tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
Eye-tracking none
Expression-tracking none
On-board cameras 5x external (4x tracking, 1x 16MP RGB), depth-sensor
Input Vive XR Elite controllers (rechargable), hand-tracking
Audio In-headstrap speakers
Microphone Yes
Pass-through view Yes
Vive Pro 2 Specs
Resolution 2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 120°H
Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm
Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, power
Cable Length 5m (breakout box)
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
On-board cameras 2x RGB
Input Vive wand controllers, rechargable battery
Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through view Yes

HTC also is also offering sales on its most popular accessories. Here’s the breakdown:

HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales

This year HTC is offering a 15% discount on monthly subscriptions or 20% discount on annual subscriptions to its Viveport Infinity game platform which offers unlimited access to a large library of PC VR and standalone games. The deal also includes permanent ownership of The Break-In, RUINSMAGUS, and The Last Clockwinder for those signing up for the annual subscription.

