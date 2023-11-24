Black Friday is almost always when we see the best deals of the year on VR headsets and 2023 is no exception when it comes to HTC. The company is offering a big Black Friday sale on Vive headsets and accessories.
Updated – November 24th, 2023
The Best HTC Vive Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales
Vive XR Elite
The best Vive XR Elite Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $870 from Amazon.
That’s a $100 (9%) discount over what you’d normally pay.
Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit)
The best Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $1,000 from Amazon.
That’s a $400 (29%) discount over what you’d normally pay.
Vive Pro 2 (headset only)
The best Vive Pro 2 (headset only) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $540 from Amazon.
That’s a $260 (36%) discount over what you’d normally pay.
HTC Vive Headset Specs
Vive XR Elite Specs
|Resolution
|1,920 × 1,920 per-eye, LCD (2x)
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz
|Optics
|Pancake non-Fresnel
|Field-of-view (claimed)
|110ºD
|Optical Adjustments
|Per-eye focus, IPD
|IPD Adjustment Range
|54–73mm
|Processor
|Snapdragon XR2
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Connectors
|USB-C (2x)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE
|Weight
|625g (including battery), 273g in ‘glasses’ mode
|Battery Life
|Up to 2 hours
|Headset-tracking
|Inside-out (no external beacons)
|Controller-tracking
|Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
|Eye-tracking
|none
|Expression-tracking
|none
|On-board cameras
|5x external (4x tracking, 1x 16MP RGB), depth-sensor
|Input
|Vive XR Elite controllers (rechargable), hand-tracking
|Audio
|In-headstrap speakers
|Microphone
|Yes
|Pass-through view
|Yes
Vive Pro 2 Specs
|Resolution
|2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz, 120Hz
|Lenses
|Dual-element Fresnel
|Field-of-view (claimed)
|120°H
|Optical Adjustments
|IPD, eye-relief
|IPD Adjustment Range
|57–72mm
|Connectors
|USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, power
|Cable Length
|5m (breakout box)
|Tracking
|SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
|On-board cameras
|2x RGB
|Input
|Vive wand controllers, rechargable battery
|Audio
|On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
|Microphone
|Dual microphone
|Pass-through view
|Yes
The Best HTC Vive Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales
HTC also is also offering sales on its most popular accessories. Here’s the breakdown:
- SteamVR Base Station 2.0 – $150 ($50 discount)
- SteamVR Base Station 1.0 – $100 ($35 discount)
- Vive Tracker 3.0 – $100 ($30 discount)
- Vive Wand Controller – $90 ($40 discount)
- Vive Wireless Adapter – $200 ($150 discount)
- Vive Deluxe Audio Strap – $25 ($25 discount)
HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales
This year HTC is offering a 15% discount on monthly subscriptions or 20% discount on annual subscriptions to its Viveport Infinity game platform which offers unlimited access to a large library of PC VR and standalone games. The deal also includes permanent ownership of The Break-In, RUINSMAGUS, and The Last Clockwinder for those signing up for the annual subscription.