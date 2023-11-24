Black Friday is almost always when we see the best deals of the year on VR headsets and 2023 is no exception when it comes to HTC. The company is offering a big Black Friday sale on Vive headsets and accessories.

Updated – November 24th, 2023

The Best HTC Vive Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales

Vive XR Elite

The best Vive XR Elite Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $870 from Amazon.

That’s a $100 (9%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit)

The best Vive Pro 2 (Full Kit) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $1,000 from Amazon.

That’s a $400 (29%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

Vive Pro 2 (headset only)

The best Vive Pro 2 (headset only) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 sale so far is $540 from Amazon.

That’s a $260 (36%) discount over what you’d normally pay.

HTC Vive Headset Specs

Vive XR Elite Specs

Resolution 1,920 × 1,920 per-eye, LCD (2x) Refresh Rate 90Hz Optics Pancake non-Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 110ºD Optical Adjustments Per-eye focus, IPD IPD Adjustment Range 54–73mm Processor Snapdragon XR2 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB Connectors USB-C (2x) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE Weight 625g (including battery), 273g in ‘glasses’ mode Battery Life Up to 2 hours Headset-tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Controller-tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Eye-tracking none Expression-tracking none On-board cameras 5x external (4x tracking, 1x 16MP RGB), depth-sensor Input Vive XR Elite controllers (rechargable), hand-tracking Audio In-headstrap speakers Microphone Yes Pass-through view Yes

Vive Pro 2 Specs

Resolution 2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lenses Dual-element Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 120°H Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, power Cable Length 5m (breakout box) Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons) On-board cameras 2x RGB Input Vive wand controllers, rechargable battery Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output Microphone Dual microphone Pass-through view Yes

HTC also is also offering sales on its most popular accessories. Here’s the breakdown:

HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales

This year HTC is offering a 15% discount on monthly subscriptions or 20% discount on annual subscriptions to its Viveport Infinity game platform which offers unlimited access to a large library of PC VR and standalone games. The deal also includes permanent ownership of The Break-In, RUINSMAGUS, and The Last Clockwinder for those signing up for the annual subscription.