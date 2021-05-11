Vive Focus 3 Announced with Snapdragon XR2, 6MP Resolution, $1,300 Enterprise Price & June 27th Launch

Ben Lang
HTC today revealed its latest standalone VR headset, the Vive Focus 3. The enterprise-oriented headset will bring Snapdragon XR2, a whopping 6MP per-eye resolution, 120° field-of-view, new controllers, and more for $1,300. The Vive Focus 3 release date is set for June 27th.

HTC is going all out with its latest standalone VR headset, seemingly aiming to position the product as the high-end standalone VR headset choice for enterprises. The Vive Focus 3 will be priced at $1,300 (including a two year business warranty), a significant increase over its predecessor, the Vive Focus Plus, and the Quest 2 business edition, both priced at $800.

Along with the increased price, the Vive Focus 3 will also bring a brand new design and an impressive leap in specs. Here’s the rundown:

Vive Focus 3 Specs
Resolution 2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view 120° diagonal
Optical Adjustments IPD
IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm
Processor Snapdragon XR2
RAM 8GB
Storage Unknown (expandable via MicroSD)
Connectors USB-C (2x)
Battery Life 2 hours
Tracking Quad on-board camera (no external beacons)
Controllers Vive Focus 3 controllers, rechargeable battery
Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through Cameras Yes

Resolution & Lenses

Image courtesy HTC

Certainly one of the highlights of Vive Focus 3 is the class-leading resolution of 6MP (2,448 x 2,448) per-eye. That’s compared to 2.3MP on the Vive Focus Plus and 3.5MP on the Quest 2. It even beats out the Reverb G2 at 4.7MP. Those pixels will be spread across the Vive Focus 3’s two LCD displays and a 120° diagonal field-of-view, HTC says. The dual displays also make way for a physical IPD adjustment which will range from 57–72mm.

Processor, RAM, & Cooling

Powering the headset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2, paired with 8GB of RAM. Vive Focus 3 also includes an active cooling system with a 15W heat-pipe for keeping the system cool even as the processor starts cranking.

Rear-mounted Battery & Magnetic Pads

Image courtesy HTC

Another move which will help with cooling (and balance)—HTC has placed the Vive Focus 3 battery in the back strap of the headset. With two hours of claimed runtime, it’ll surely be appreciated that the battery is swappable, allowing users to quickly change out for an already charged battery (though the headset must be powered down to change the battery).

HTC sees this as an essential feature for some use-cases, especially commercial settings where user-throughout is important. To that end, the company says it’s also working on a multi-battery charging dock, and says the Vive Focus 3 battery can quick-charge to 50% in just 30 minutes. The headset also has magnetically attached face and rear pads which can be quickly swapped, allowing one set to be cleaned while another is in use.

Inside-out Tracking & New Controllers

Image courtesy HTC

Alongside moving to quad-cameras for the tracking on the Vive Focus 3, HTC is also ditching the ultrasonic controllers of the Focus Plus in favor of brand new controllers tracked via the headset’s cameras. Unlike Vive Cosmos, which used visible light tracking for its controllers, the new Vive Focus 3 controllers appear to be using an infrared tracking solution (similar to Rift and Quest).

Image courtesy HTC

The Vive Focus 3 controllers definitely have a similar vibe to the Oculus Touch controllers, and fortunately match the inputs that have become the norm for VR controllers in recent years: two thumbsticks, two triggers, two grip triggers, four buttons, and two menu buttons. HTC says the Vive Focus 3 controllers include capacitive finger sensing, though we don’t know exactly which areas of the controller will be able to track fingers just yet.

While they might look a good bit like Oculus Touch controllers, the Vive Focus 3 controllers differ in a welcomed way: integrated rechargeable batteries. Charged via a USB-C port, HTC says the controllers will last for 15 hours on a single charge.

PC VR via Tether or Wireless

HTC says the Vive Focus 3 will also join in on the hybrid approach by offering PC VR usage via a tether or a wireless method. The company says it will sell an optional Vive streaming cable for this purpose, though it isn’t clear if this will be a generic USB cable or something proprietary. The cable is expected to be available at launch, but the wireless streaming feature will be available at a later date.

Software, Enterprise Device Management, & App Store

Image courtesy HTC

Built atop Android, HTC says Vive Focus 3 will be running an interface it calls Vive Reality 2.0, which is designed to be a user-friendly menu for enterprise users who may be using VR for the first time.

HTC is also launching an enterprise-focused app store for Vive Focus 3 (and its enterprise-focused PC VR products) called Vive Business AppStore. The company hopes it will be an avenue for enterprises to discover VR software that’s useful for their business. HTC says that 20 apps will be available at launch and 50 developers have signed up so far.

HTC is also touting the Vive Business Device Management System, an ISO-certified MDM which allows mass setup and management of Vive headsets, including managed access rights with the ability to integrate into an organization’s existing user management system. HTC says the Vive Business Device Management System can even manage headsets from other vendors, and also offers Android Enterprise support and support for other MDMs.

Hand Tracking Expected in Q3

Similar to Quest headsets, Vive Focus 3 will also offer controllerless hand-tracking. HTC says the feature will be available only in beta at launch, but it expects to release hand-tracking widely in Q3 of this year.

Vive Focus 3 Price and Release Date

Image courtesy HTC

Vive Focus 3 will be available on June 27th, priced at $1,300, which includes a two year business warranty and Vive Business services.

  • MosBen

    For the people inclined to say that the price is too high, please include an explanation for why this price is too high for businesses who are otherwise inclined to use XR headsets in their business and also compare to comparable competing enterprise headsets. If your feeling basically comes down to the price being higher than consumer-targeted headsets, then you’re not really thinking about the issue in a reasonable way.

    • John

      We want/need a Q2 competitor. Its all that matters to move the hesitant mainstream needle at all. F3 seems like an awesome headset, but as a premium b2b offer is doesnt push any boundaries at all.

      • MosBen

        That’s like saying that “what we need” is an affordable family car with great gas mileage (or lots of range if we prefer an electric vehicle as an example), and then criticizing Freightliner because their new semitruck doesn’t serve that need.

        Sure, I want a Quest 2 competitor as well, particularly because I’ve decided that I’m not going to buy a Quest 2 at all due to Facebook. But while I’d love for that product to exist, HTC hasn’t made a mistake, nor is the Focus 3 a bad product, simply because it’s not a Quest 2 competitor.

        • Kevin White

          Yup. I see both points. If you were expecting / hoping for a car company’s unveilings to include an affordable and practical car and instead it included more niche products aimed at industry or a narrower customer base or use case, that can simultaneously be disappointing at the consumer level while still being a logical and sensical move on the part of the car maker.

          • MosBen

            Absolutely. There’s a difference between being disappointed and declaring that the company has made a mistake, or the product is too expensive. I WANT a Quest 2 competitor, and I hoped that HTC would announce one. They didn’t, which is a bit of a bummer, but that doesn’t make the Focus 3 a bad or too-expensive product. It’s just not for me.

        • mrhoustonn

          It may be a good competitor in the small niche it is, but it is still the worst decision, because if they did every spec exactly equal to quest2 and put some more $200 on top explaining it’s because they don’t sell your data, people would still buy it just because it isn’t Facebook. I know I would prefer. They’d make a lot more monies.

          • MosBen

            The thing that you prefer is not necessarily the thing that would make HTC more money. You simply don’t know that, and like all of the people who compare an enterprise product to a consumer product and complain that it’s too expensive, you’re simply ignoring that this isn’t a product targeted to you and you don’t have any special information about why HTC made that decision. Maybe this product will fail, or maybe it will succeed, but whether it does or doesn’t won’t turn on the fact that you’d rather that there was a Quest 2 competitor in the world.

          • mrhoustonn

            I meant I’d prefer to pay for that then to pay for quest2, like a lot of people would, not that I’d prefer that to this one; that is obvious. You’re right, I don’t know whether they’d make more monies, but you also don’t know they wouldn’t either. But it’s a safe bet they would, because the enterprise market is tiny. I’m not comparing an enterprise product to a mass market one, that’s a straw man fallacy; I was saying they did the worst option available to them. They are in a position to do a mass market and preferred this one. Maybe they still will, but considering HTC in the past, I wouldn’t bet on it. They’re doing the bad decisions for a long time now.

          • MosBen

            But I didn’t say whether they’d make more or less money because I don’t know. My point is the every time some company releases an enterprise headset people run to the comments to say that the company is making a big mistake, that the headset is too expensive, and that said company clearly doesn’t like to make money. These comments are almost universally devoid of any actual information about the enterprise sector or the customers who are choosing between enterprise headsets. Most of these commenters simply assert, with no evidence or reason to actually believe that they are correct, that 1) the company is capable of releasing a VR headset at some price that the commenter thinks is a good price, and 2) that doing so would surely make more money for the company than a more expensive enterprise focused headset.

            As for comparing an enterprise headset to a mass market one, you basically did. Your comment referred to HTC releasing a headset for $200 more than the Quest 2, which would result in “people” buying the headset because they “don’t sell your data”. You said that this is what you personally would prefer, and that this strategy would make “a lot more monies”.

            In this comment you admit that you don’t know whether releasing a consumer device instead of an enterprise focused device would make more money, but then say that it’s a “safe bet” that they would because the enterprise market is tiny. You have not provided any reason to believe that they would sell more headsets with a Quest 2 competitor, or, and this is important, that they would make more money doing so. It’s entirely possible that HTC simply doesn’t have the capacity to release a mass market device like the Quest 2, or that they couldn’t do so profitably. You almost certainly don’t know enough about their business or this industry segment in general to make the prognostications that you are making, or if you do you haven’t supplied that information in your comment, which would actually make it useful to people.

            You simply don’t know that this was the “worst option available to them”, nor do you know that they are in a position to release a mass market product instead of what they’re choosing to release. You’re talking out of your ass.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            I seriously doubt they could offer it for only USD 200 more. The Quest 2-like Pico Neo 3 sells for USD 390 to consumers in China, and this is pretty much a straight Qualcomm XR2 reference platform HMD released by a Chinese company, most likely using tracking software etc. directly provided by Qualcomm. And if you know the average income in China and the prices for electronics on China-only commercial sites like Taobao, this is an indicator for how cheap these things can possibly get.

            And Pico is running an app store that can subsidize the Neo 3 just like the Quest 2, without having to compete with Facebook in China. HTC invested a lot more into development and sells in markets where associated costs like marketing, distribution, service etc. are much higher. There is a reason why Pico doesn’t bother to offer their already existing standalone HMD to consumers outside of China.

      • Jeremy Kins

        If you take away the price, it’s absolutely pushing boundaries in the standalone space from basically every spec it has, and in it’s design by moving the battery to the back which will make it so much better balanced and comfortable than Quest 2.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Actually B2B is the only market where technical boundaries are currently pushed because mainstream VR is price restricted and Facebook pretty much killed the market by offering the Quest 2 at almost build cost, not getting any return of investment for development, marketing, software exclusives etc.

        Facebook itself based the Quest 2 largely on the Qualcomm XR2 reference platform, uses displays also available to other companies. What they did better than anybody else isn’t so much the hardware as pushing the price down as far as possible and investing a lot in software. Very few companies can afford this, and for the foreseeable future the only serious competitor in affordable mainstream consumer VR will most likely be Sony.

        So instead of blaming HTC for not delivering something they cannot afford to sell without going bankrupt, people should be grateful that other companies besides Facebook are finding ways to keep pushing VR forward, even if it will take a few years to trickle down to cheap consumer hardware.

    • Lucidfeuer

      Because after the pandemic companies have less “techwashing” money to waste and will go for the Quests (which I dislike).

      There’s a also a general “VR fatigue” in the industry, we’re too used to new headsets taking the dust after a few months, and after the announcement nobody in the agency I historically consult for even wants to get one. Casual discussion with companies that have an innovation/creative technology pole is about the same “don’t give a shit for 2 sec”.

      • While Oculus is definitely winning the consumer market for VR, Facebook is ruining the enterprise segment. I work for a company that does industrial VR training, and we bailed from Oculus after they discontinued the Rift S. Their enterprise restrictions are far too demanding. This Focus 3 is PERFECT for us. The cost doesn’t really matter as much, we can eat that. The control of the firmware and the business-friendly attitude of HTC makes all the difference in the world to us.

        • MosBen

          Exactly the kind of things that most commenters don’t understand when they compare a $1,300 enterprise product to a $300 consumer product. Thanks.

        • knuckles625

          Above is is a comment with good insight – I looked into using Quest 2 for business at a previous employer and although the hardware would have been great, the licensing agreement and hoops to jump through to use that hardware killed it immediately. There’s a reason many companies still pay for Microsoft Office products vs using something like Google’s suites even if they’re cheaper or better. A straightforward no-strings-attached agreement can matter more than money in the business world, it can be the difference in even doing a project or not.

      • MosBen

        You have been posting about the death of VR since basically 2017. You have zero credibility in the presence or absence of VR fatigue.

        As for the Quests, my understanding is that there is an enterprise focused version that goes for $800, which is substantially cheaper than the $1300 that they’re charging for the Focus 3 but which also comes with a year less service. Maybe the cheaper price will tip things to the Quest 2 or maybe the longer service protection will tip things to the Focus 3. We’ll see. But we can be sure that the Focus 3 isn’t a mistake because some armchair commenter thinks that it’s more money than they would personally spend because they’re not the customer for this device.

    • kontis

      Many companies like to use consumer grade equipment if it’s good enough.

      The “enterprise stuff” only has value if it really does something importantly better than the “normal stuff”. And these Vives will quite likely have noticeably inferior software ecosystem and SDK compared to cheap Quests.

      One of the reasons behind success of the biggest tech story of the last decade – SpaceX – was that they specifically rejected a lot of typical overpriced made-for-space things and instead sourced or made things 10x or more cheaper. For example, they went with redundant consumer Intel CPUs instead of using space grade custom radiation resistant processors.
      It was quite an inspiring approach. The famous Martian helicopter runs on Snapdragon much weaker than XR2.

      • MosBen

        Whether the Vive Focus is a successful consumer product is a different question than what we typically see in these types of posts. And frankly, as I don’t run a business, let alone one that might integrate XR products into the business, I’m only nominally interested in whether it succeeds or fails. I mean, in a very general sense a successful VR product allows for the industry to continue to grow and improve the products available to consumers, but which enterprise product is the best is pretty far afield from things that affect most of us. The reason for my post was that in any news story about an enterprise focused device there are a bunch of armchair experts who think that it’s a bad decision because it’s not priced at the same level as a consumer product.

        And for what it’s worth, Quest does have an enterprise variant which is, I think, something like $800 but which comes with less service to the business. So maybe the lower price will help it beat the Focus 3, or maybe the Focus 3’s extended service will be more appealing. We’ll see! But the Focus 3 won’t fail because the consumer Quest 2 is $300.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Not only does the Quest 2 enterprise variant cost USD 800 and requires an annual contract, you can also not use any software available on the Oculus app store with it. You cannot switch from private to enterprise or vice versa, and there are a lot of other restrictions. It is mainly intended for large installations, where the focus is on simplifying administration and deployment of a few custom apps for many headsets, e.g. employee VR training at Walmart.

          Pretty much all of the smaller B2B VR companies I know run on HTC (mostly Vive) only, and they often develop software that sees less than 100 installations total. If you calculate developer costs at about USD 50-100 per hour, you quickly get to price regions where the extra hardware cost is almost negligible per seat. The Focus 3 fits pretty well within their needs, and if HTC can come up with a somewhat solid streaming option that allows swapping their Vive Pros for the Focus 3, this HMD is pretty much a no brainer for these companies, much more than the Vive Pro 3.

          • MosBen

            Thanks for this. It’s bananas how many people on the internet think that their idea to release a Quest 2 competitor or that enterprise headsets are a bad idea are things that companies with dozens of people working on these projects simply haven’t thought of or are just happy to go along making such obvious “mistakes”.

            And, of course, companies do make strategic errors. But the Focus 3 will almost certainly not be a mistake because some joker on the internet would like to buy a Quest 2 competitor for $500 and thinks that this would be very very profitable.

      • knuckles625

        You’re totally right that businesses will use consumer products if they’re able to. But in the case of something like quest 2, you’re not allowed to use the consumer version for commercial purposes per the unavoidable terms of service agreement. Sure, some people and businesses will do it, but at the risk of some amount of liability and daring someone to call you on it.

        We don’t have licensing agreements for CPUs, and you can put whatever OS you want on to them and use them as you see fit. Quest 2 only exists (and financially only can continue to exist) because it can only run within the overarching Facebook terms of service which prohibit things that some (but certainly not all) businesses need to do… to do business

  • vevige4026

    the htc vive teams has forgotten that companies like chatting and collaboration functions… with free hands, that is : no joysticks. Yes that means hand tracking.
    Also the mouth tracking is missing.

    As “business” maybe they aim simulator / industry rather than service companies ?

    • Andrew Jakobs

      hand tracking is coming in Q3.

  • Lucidfeuer

    So HTC is dead. Well we all saw it coming.

    • Smelina

      Why?

      • Thoemse

        Because this is a Quest 2 with slight resolution bump witha pricetag that can only be justified with a typo?

        • mappo

          There was an interview with the president of Vive China who talked about this. Nobody can compete with Facebook on pricing, because Facebook isn’t in the business of selling headsets, they’re in the business of selling Facebook users to advertisers. They sell their hardware at a loss because their real product isn’t the Quest, it’s the Quest user’s Facebook account.

          But business users aren’t so keen on hardware locked behind mandatory Facebook accounts, so HTC sees a market opportunity on the enterprise side, selling to customers willing to pay the actual cost of the hardware.

          Will it work? I dunno, but they’re right that you can’t compete on price against a competitor that’s willing to lose money on every sale.

          • Adrian Meredith

            actually they make money from taking a 30% cut on all software sales

        • Jeremy Kins

          I disagree actually. This is a fantastic headset. It’s going to be comfortable and well-balanced, it has double the resolution/MP, the fov is bumped to 120, it has more ram, an active cooling system that will likely allow the XR2 to reach higher capacity, and it has PC connectivity too. Oh and two lenses instead of a single panel and full IPD adjustment.

          So, yes, it’s still quite expensive, but it’s really quite an impressive headset despite the cost. I’m impressed by this, much more than the Vive Pro 2 which killed itself by not pricing as a bundle.

        • dk

          the reverb 2160×2160 per eye is almost 30% more pixels ….this is 52% more pixels …which is needed for the much bigger area fov
          ….but yeah almost no one will buy it because of the price

        • Andrew Jakobs

          Not really, this is a business solution, not a consumer solution, and for a serious business $1300 is nothing if it seriously improves the comfort and productivity of it’s user.

      • dk

        because a tiny number of people will buy it ….neat headsets tho

      • MosBen

        Because Lucidfeuer has been predicting the end of VR or the death of various companies in the VR space for nearly 5 years. It’s what they do.

  • xyzs

    So, basically it’s an enterprise Quest 2 that cost 300+1000 USD…

    • mepy

      Right, just with better resolution and better FOV. Compared to the Oculus Quest 2 business which is $800 + $180 for each year apart from the first one, that’s without Facebook, the Vive Focus 3 is $1400.

      • MeowMix

        Enterprise clientele will probably still want the upgraded Oculus Business tier support. Priority RMAs, 24/7 priority support, priority dev support.

        And just so you know, HTC also offers Enterprise tier support for their business headsets at a similar annual fee of $150+/yr

    • mappo

      It’s better than the Quest 2 by pretty much every metric. Much better resolution, much better FOV, dual LCD panels for much better IPD adjustment, more RAM, much better cooling which should mean the XR2 isn’t underclocked like in the Quest 2. Plus beefier build quality, battery only in the back making the front of the headset much lighter and more comfortable.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The swappable battery and the magnetically attached face and rear pads are also great, esp. for public display settings. It allows to use device without any interruptions for a whole day with multiple users. Not that relevant for private users, but a pretty big deal for enterprise.

    • Bob

      The specs all appear to make this device superior to the Quest 2 by quite a large margin. Nothing is known about the tracking at this moment but I’d wager it should be on par with Oculus Insight.

    • MosBen

      Well, Facebook has an enterprise program for the Quest 2 which I believe costs around $800 but has a year less service. And as others have pointed out, the Focus 3 does have some improvements over the Quest 2. So maybe the Quest 2 enterprise version will come out on top due to lower price, or maybe the Focus 3 will come out on top with some improvements and more available service. But the comparison is not to a consumer device.

  • Man, Oculus really defined the standard for VR controller with the original Touch, and I mean that as a positive comment because I still think they are probably the best all round VR controllers to date. Yes, the Valve Index controllers have some finger tracking and stuff, but most of the stuff they do extra is largely too unrefined and gimmicky at this point to care for me personally (I’m not even a fan of the finger tracking stuff on Touch for the same reasons).

    PS. No offense to everyone that believe integrated charging batteries are better, but I actually like being able to switch in and out standard rechargeable batteries as a when needed, and always having a charged set on standby so I can continue to use my controllers without having to wait for them to charge or constantly put them into charging at the end of night and wonder if I’m just deteriorating the battery before its time.

    • MosBen

      I haven’t tried the Index controllers, but I really did love the Touch controllers for the CV1, and preferred them to the controllers for the Quest.

      • Zantetsu

        I have the index controllers. I don’t like them. They are uncomfortable and the positioning of the controls is awkward. I am sure that with increased usage one could get used to the awkward control layout.

        As it is, we still predominantly use the vive wands and the index controllers sit collecting dust.

        I agree that the Touch controllers are the best. When I use my Quest or Quest 2, the controllers are always a pleasure.

  • mappo

    I believe the FOV is 120 degrees horizontal, not diagonal. 120 diagonal would not be particularly impressive.

    I wonder if they’re underclocking the XR2 like the Quest 2 does or if moving the battery out of the headset gave them enough room to properly cool it and let it run unleashed?

    • Jeremy Kins

      Moving the battery plus their cooling system no doubt allows it to perform higher than in the Quest 2.

      • mappo

        Right, the question is whether that means it isn’t underclocked as much as the Quest 2, or isn’t underclocked at all. It’ll definitely be faster, it’s just a question of how much.

  • GunnyNinja

    If I have to give HTC credit for anything, they know how to do IPD adjustment. Too bad they care more about business than consumers.

  • Master E

    $1300 and no FB > than $800 and FB

    My opinion, but FB is dirt. Glad they are pushing VR but this is a company that is trying to make Instagram for kids. Common now… are they trying to add to America’s obesity problem even more?

    I’ll go out of my way to support competitors and disempower FB. Even if it’s a fraction of a drop in a bucket.

    • dk

      so r u buying it?

  • Adrian Meredith

    This actually looks fantastic (despite the ridiculous price). I’d love for a $500 quest 2 pro to be like this. Love the quick change battery idea and the resolution. With the more powerful cooling and the battery in the back they will be able to run the XR2 much faster than quest 2 can

  • 3872Orcs

    That is an impressive headset! Though my one question at this point is; can I use it with SteamVR or sidequest or similar alternatives?

    I know they’re focusing on business with this but as a regular consumer that won’t go the Facebook route this headset seems like an excellent alternative. Price doesn’t matter too much for me.

  • David Cole

    $1,300 is over priced. they needed to come in around $799 with no Sign up to justify cost..

    • Andrew Jakobs

      No it’s not, this one is purely directed at business, not consumer. And it is a one time price, not like the business version of the Quest. Yes, it is a hefty price if you look to it from a consumer perspective, but for a business it isn’t that much (compared to all the costs of the user itself).

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I wonder if it would also be able to keep using with an extra batterypack connected to your belt and a wire going into the USB-C connector. I hope so, as it is an extra way to using the headset for a longer period without the hassle of having to remove your headset, replace the battery and putting it on again, so the battery of the headset is the extra power to keep the switching the battery on your belt to a minimum.