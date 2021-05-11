Vive Pro 2 to Launch With 6MP Resolution, 120Hz, 120° field-of-view, on June 3rd, Starting at $800

By
Ben Lang
-
86

HTC today announced the Vive Pro 2, an upgraded version of the Vive Pro headset which first launched in 2018. The new version of the headset brings a huge upgrade to resolution, along with a boost to field-of-view, while retaining compatibility with previously released accessories like the Vive Wireless Adapter and Vive Facial Tracker. The headset itself will sell for $800 with a release date of June 3rd, while a full kit including controllers and base stations will be priced at $1,400 with a release date in July.

HTC today also announced the Vive Focus 3, full details here.

HTC first launched the Vive Pro back in 2018. Aside from its hefty price, which straddled the line between high-end consumer and enterprise, it was a well built headset. The Vive Pro 2 looks to be a return to form in both design and awkward price positioning, bringing an impressive leap in resolution and a boost to field-of-view.

Let’s take a quick rundown of the full specs (a few details are still unknown but we’ve reached out to HTC for more info):

Vive Pro 2 Specs
Resolution 2,448 × 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view 120° diagonal
Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range Unknown
Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2
Cable Length Unknown
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
Controllers Vive wand controllers, rechargeable battery
Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through Cameras Yes

Resolution & Lenses

Image courtesy HTC

The biggest upgrade to the Vive Pro 2 is surely the new displays. While the headset moves away from OLED in favor of LCD, the resolution has jumped from 2.3MP (1,440 × 1,600) per-eye on the Vive Pro to a whopping 6.0MP (2,448 × 2,448) per-eye. That gives the headset a class-leading resolution, handily beating out headsets like Quest 2 at 3.5MP (1,832 × 1,920) per-eye, and Reverb G2 at 4.7MP (2,160 × 2,160) per-eye.

In addition to a jump in resolution, the new LCD displays also boost refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz. A new dual-element lens design takes the Vive Pro 2 diagonal field-of-view to 120° (up from 110° on Vive Pro), according to HTC.

To push all those pixels, HTC says that Vive Pro 2 is the first headset to support Display Stream Compression, allowing it to handle the huge 719MP per-second throughput on DisplayPort 1.2 when running at full resolution and framerate.

Same Solid Design as Its Predecessor

Image courtesy HTC

While the Vive Pro 2 internals have been upgraded, the outer headset is largely the same design as the Vive Pro, which has proven to be a well designed bit of hardware with great ergonomics and smart cable management. This of course means the Vive Pro 2 is sticking with SteamVR Tracking, apparently using the same sensor layout as the original.

Vive Pro 2 also includes a welcome range of ergonomic adjustments, including a dial on the back for tightening the headstrap, an eye-relief adjustment, and an IPD adjustment.

The headphones are also the same as the original headset which we didn’t find to be the best at launch, though they saw some post-launch improvements which brought them up to par.

Vive Wands Are Still Kicking

HTC’s Vive wand controller has been largely unchanged since its launch in 2016 | Image courtesy HTC

Vive Pro 2 will continue to lean on HTC’s Vive wand controllers. Those opting for the ‘full kit’ version of the headset will receive the Vive wand controllers and base stations, both supporting SteamVR Tracking 2.0. That of course means that you can use any SteamVR Tracking compatible controller with the headset, including the Valve Index controllers if you so choose.

While many consumer headsets have moved away from the Vive wand and their large trackpads—instead opting for thumbsticks, buttons, and grip triggers—HTC says some still prefer the wand-style controllers, especially in enterprise-use cases where they can be easier to learn for users who aren’t used to gaming controllers.

Compatibility with Vive Wireless Adapter & Facial Tracker

The Vive Wireless Adapter is a pricey add-on that removes the cable | Image courtesy HTC

Vive Pro 2 will have compatibility with Vive accessories like the Wireless Adapter and recently released Facial Tracker.

The Vive Wireless Adapter will support up to 90Hz on Vive Pro 2, though it isn’t clear if it will support the headset’s full resolution (we’ve reached out to HTC for more details).

Of course the headset will also support any accessory in the SteamVR Tracking ecosystem, like the Vive Tracker or Tundra Tracker.

Vive Pro 2 Price and Release Date

Image courtesy HTC

The headset-only version of Vive Pro 2 has a release date of June 3rd and a price of $800. HTC will begin pre-orders of the headset today with a $50 pre-order discount.

The full kit version of Vive Pro 2 (which includes the headset, controllers, and base stations) will be released in July and priced at $1,400.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cless

    No eyetracking and no OLEDs at that price…? I guess I will pass.

    • mellott124

      Eyetracking doesn’t usually work very well. And OLEDs would only be worth it if full RGB. 2.5k x 2.5k is impressive.

      • Cless

        Subpixel counts at this resolutions are not really very important anymore. Anything over the old Vive Pro will already be great, not as good as the Pro 2, fillrate is going to be top of the class there, but I’m not prepared to play games where the darkness of a cave is dark grey (being generous) just yet, not for any fillrate in the world.

  • Arashi

    Awesome!!! Finally something that’s pushing the envelope. Highest PPD of any consumer headset out there. HTC is back

    • Cless

      Isn’t it just 20hz less than the index, and a 50% bump to resolution…? How does this push the envelope…? It doesn’t even include their already developed eye tracking from the older vive pro eye… :/

      • Arashi

        Yeah and it doesn’t even cook and clean the dishes, LOL. We’re talking about VR mate. Progress is damn slow here. And 50% bump in resolution is making a big difference. I’m really happy HTC is doing this. Who else is?

        • Cless

          Dude, they ALREADY did it, eye tracking was realeased by them not even that long ago. You can buy it right now on their site. I’m not talking about some futuristic non existing/prohibitively tech.

          • Arashi

            Well I’m not interested in eye tracking. Resolution is way more important. I will never go back to seeing SDE

          • Cless

            …? You realize the Odyssey+ had already almost invisible SDE back a few years back right? A 50% bump + eye tracking to the screens the current Vive Pro has would have been way more desireable than that.

          • Arashi

            OF course, I ahd the O2+. I liked the headset but that thing is really outdated now, extremely blurry in comparison to modern headsets like the G2

          • Cless

            Definitely, its dated now, but wouldn’t you trade instead of 4896 x 2448, getting like 3800×2000 but it being some actual decent contrast instead? LCD displays feel SO cheap when anything dark comes out.

          • sfmike

            LCD displays make playing games with dark environments or watching media almost impossible and annoying.

          • Andrew Jakobs

            But as said previously, there is no new headset with OLED anymore, and there’s a reason for it ALL manufacturers seem to shy away from higher resolution OLED displays for this ‘generation’ (2020-2021), mostly it will be because of the price, but I’ll bet it’s also due to technical limitations (you and I are not really familiar with).

          • Jeff Axline

            For the price eye tracking should have been included, which would help a bunch with very high res screens. Foveated rendering for the win.

          • Jeremy Kins

            Wireless really should have been included too, especially if they’re sticking with old wands and base stations etc.

          • sfmike

            So agree considering the price.

          • Charles

            The Samsung Odyssey+ essentially had no SDE, even at 1600p, by using a special filter. HTC should have gone with a bit less resolution than they did, with OLED, and with an SDE filter like Samsung used.

          • Jeremy Kins

            It’s a great headset, but they really needed to integrate their advances into this headset as a package.

          • Cless

            I have to agree yes. Its not as much as an upgrade for people that already own the pro. Having a downgrade to color/contrast is putting off many many people. Not to say that being the only OLED people in town could have given them a good differentiation from the rest of the competition.

    • Mike McLin

      This seems hopelessly optimistic. HTC is not back. They will stay where they right where they are, slowly eroding market share. A spec bump isn’t what they needed. They have 1st gen controllers and all of the exciting stuff that has been introduced since the first Vive has not been integrated tightly into this headset. I honestly would have expected budget pricing for this headset. It seems similar to what Oculus did with Quest 2. Oculus basically did a spec bump and cleaned up a few rough edges and also dropped the price while doing so. HTC seems content giving up the mass audience. I’m actually not sure what their strategy is anymore. I think the issue is that they actually have to turn a profit on these headsets, unlike some of their competitors that can bleed money for years. I wish them the best of luck.

      • Tabp

        Quest 2 cut corners and has lots of drawbacks compared to CV1. Facebook sells the hardware as cheaply as possible because they’re an advertising company, and you’re right that HTC needs a hardware profit.

      • Jeremy Kins

        Seriously, they have all this amazing tech and this IS a nice bump, but to not integrate any of their standalone products in this offering, to not offer new controllers, and to place the bundle price that high is just going to kill it. It’s a shame, if they released this at $1,000 with new controllers, base stations, with wireless included, it’d be a slam dunk.

    • Jeremy Kins

      They’re not back. It’s an impressive headset, no doubt and not arguing that, but they NEEDED to price this at $1,000 max WITH basestations, NEW controllers, and wireless included to compete with the Index market. As it is, using old wands, no included wireless, no eye tracking, same basestations, it’s really hard to justify the price tag.

      Still though, I love to see all the other bumps in spec and it’s definitely tempting. But when the Focus 3 is similarly spec’ed, standalone, with capability to connect to PC, I don’t see the use for this. They should just release a consumer version of it.

  • MosBen

    It’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up to the Index in the reviews. I’m definitely in the market for a new PC VR headset, but so far nothing really seems to have ousted the Index as the overall best option.

    • Arashi

      I always liked my Index, but the resolution/SDE is really getting outdated now. I’m now using the G2 and Pimax 8k-X since I will never go back to seeing SDE. But these headsets have their own downsides, so really looking forward to this one

      • MosBen

        Resolution has never really been the biggest factor for me. Don’t get me wrong, it matters, and as someone who has only owned a GearVR, Rift CV1, and Quest 1, I’m sure that I would be wowed by the resolution on one of these higher end headsets. But FOV and comfort have been the things that I’ve been most focused on as features for my next headset. Unfortunately, FOV seems to be a much harder problem to solve in a good way compared to resolution, so we’ve seen a lot more movement on the latter than the former.

    • MosBen

      In particular, I’m interested to see how much this thing weighs.

  • Tabp

    Nice. The resolution outdoing the G2 is good. I especially like how it’s compatible with the existing wireless adapter instead of requiring a replacement. Glorious high quality lighthouse tracking with the option to use Index controllers with the headset-only purchase. However, there’s no mention of eye tracking. Vive Pro 2 Eye when? This Vive Pro 2 looks like a worthwhile upgrade for the market the Vive Pro aimed at, but for software development and futureproofing purposes, eye tracking is a gamechanger.

    • Jeremy Kins

      It’s an impressive headset, no doubt, but shipping at $1,400 for newcomers with the old wands and without a wireless adapter make it a tough sale. If they’d just included new controllers even, it’d be easier to digest because then at least you’d be paying for new tech. But still, it’s a nice headset and maybe if I get a nice bonus this year I’ll upgrade.

      Though honestly with the Focus 3 at a similar spec range at a similar price (even if it is enterprise focused), as an all in one, is more enticing to me. Especially since it also connects to PC and will support wireless PC streaming.

    • Sam

      Usage of the old wireless adapter will gimp the headset though. From the website:

      “VIVE Wireless Adapter supports 2448 x 1224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate when used with VIVE Pro 2. 3264 x 1632 resolution support coming soon.”

  • Lucidfeuer

    Meh. I really want to try a consumer headset with 120° form-factor, but the Vive Pro is probably one of the most horrible headset in ergonomics and design (yet with the clearest image out of all the headsets). What a failure these HTC announcements are in my opinion.

    • ale bro

      I find the Vive Pro very comfortable

      • Vive Pro more comfortable than my valve index, but since used Vive Pro Eye and screen door effect is very noticeable, Index much better clarity, usable field of view and geometric stability.

        Thoroughly looking forward to Vive Pro 2!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Uhm, in regard to ergonomics the Vive Pro is the best headset available at this time. The design itself might not be to your liking, but I do think it’s a rather decent design. So them keeping the same design is a big plus as I don’t have to worry if the headset will sit comfortably on my head. The mounting and dismounting of the headset with the hinge method is so well thought and makes it very easy for anybody to put it on/off. With most headsets it’s always a mess with the way the strap is fixed to the side of the headset.

  • Pre-orders are open. I have pre-ordered mine!

    • mellott124

      Did you get the discount? I didn’t and it was $799 but maybe I missed the coupon field.

      • Nah, for some reason it didn’t show and I wanted to pre-order as quick as possible. I’m hundreds if not thousands of people will pre-order so I wanted to be in and out ASAP.

        • mellott124

          Yeah, I did the same.

        • Babs

          Actually the discount code doesnt work for me :/

      • mepy

        Didn’t get any email after subscribing to the newsletter, I guess the promo code will come in an email?

    • mepy

      EU site not loading correcty, or terribly lagged.

  • TechPassion

    Good specs, but very bulky and ugly. why?

    • Gazeld

      The Pro 1 (if you never used it) is rather light, so I believe it should be not much heavier for the Pro 2 – don’t be biased by the effect of the design.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Personally I think the original Pro isn’t heavy, and it’s the most comfortable headset I’ve worn till date, so I really don’t mind them having used the same design, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

  • Andross

    isn’t a little bit disappointing moving from 110° to 120°? 5° per side won’t surely remove the frame sensation… maybe a 130° could be really decent (and i repeat decent) even comparing to the 180/200 ones, and with eye tracking included it could be perfect. just a little tear i have, last but not the least the didn’t mention nothing about screen quality. i need to wait again and again to have black level like oculus rift.

    • Cless

      They aren’t throwing a bone at us. Basically if you want OLED, they are telling you to pay 3K in a ultra high end headset.

      • mepy

        The simple answer is that there are no AMOLED screens with high PPI and also large enough panels on the market.

        • Cless

          They don’t need to be AMOLED… and they exist, there are plenty. They happen to be expensive, that’s it. I would gladly pay the premium and cut a % of the resolution for it.

          • mepy

            The OLED VR screens are AMOLED.

          • Cless

            No, not all of them, what are you talking about? Literally the best selling VR headset (the PSVR) is not AMOLED. The OG vive isn’t either (that’s probably why its brighter and more color accurate than the Pro), the XTAL isn’t, OG Quest isn’t either… And that is just from the top of my head :/

          • mepy

            Yes, all of OLED VR headsets are AMOLED. The OG Vive, Vive Pro and Samsung Odyssey has AMOLED screens.

          • Cless

            Uhm… No, some OLED headsets are AMOLED, but all AMOLED are OLED. There are like a dozen OLED VR headsets. You mentioned like 3 headsets, two AMOLED (with the exact same screen by Samsung) and one OLED
            And yes, many are AMOLED, but not even close to all of them.

          • Andrew Jakobs

            Yeah, you would, but most wouldn’t, and we’re talking about doubling the price, not just a few bucks extra. At this time there just aren’t any affordable OLED displays which are suitable for a VR headset, without adding hundreds of extra dollars to the price. And as I said, that might be fine for you, but not for most. And most people don’t even notice the difference as they never had an OLED headset, AND LCD also gets better, still not as good, but it isn’t the mess it was like 10-15 years ago.

      • Charles

        What is this $3,000 OLED high-end headset you speak of?

        • Cless

          There has been a few over the years. StarVR and the Xtal come to mind now.

          • Charles

            Eh, those aren’t high-end. They justify their high price by having a huge FOV while having mostly-decent other specs. The StarVR One is only 1464 vertical lines and 90Hz. The XTAL 5K is only 1440 vertical lines and **only 70 Hz**. The XTAL 8K is LCD, and only 75 Hz.

    • Jeremy Kins

      It depends. If the 120 is horizontal, which I think it is and this is reported wrong, then it’s a decent bump. If it really is diagonal then it’s nice but not crazy.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        No it is horizontal, clearly visible in the trailer, the screen goes wide, not high.

  • xyzs

    omg. It’s even worse than predicted !
    Still the same bulky vive but without oled and still those those horrible wand controllers!

    Htc is OVER.

  • ale bro

    This does look like a very solid headset. I’m very tempted. My Pimax 8KX is an excellent HMD, but it’s not that stable on the head when jumping around like a crazy person. The fitment of my Vive Pro was always spot on!

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Yep, the comfort of the Vive Pro is still IMHO THE best headset in the business. I like the way you can just really tighten the headset.

  • mepy

    From vive.com : “VIVE Wireless Adapter supports 2448 x 1224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate when used with VIVE Pro 2. 3264 x 1632 resolution support coming soon.”

    :/

  • kuhpunkt

    STILL the Vive wands. That’s just embarrassing.

    • Jeremy Kins

      Honestly, somehow, that’s the most disappointing of all.

      • sfmike

        No the fact that they are ditching OLED with it’s great black levels and color for the grey haze of LCD screens is a deal breaker for me.

        • Charles

          I agree that LCD headsets have always had unacceptable contrast. They still haven’t announced the contrast ratio for this – maybe we’ll be lucky and this will have an improved contrast ratio over other LCD headsets. There are LCD screens with very respectable contrast – just so far the only LCD screens to be used in VR have had bottom-of-the-line contrast.

          If this headset moves LCD VR up to respectable contrast, then I’ll be happy with the tradeoff for the other specs. Otherwise, can’t do it.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Well, it’s a shame they just didn’t also release a set of their new controllers with lighthouse support, can’t be that difficult. And also still no third party who provides them, but that’s understandable IMHO.

      • John Duncan

        As MRTV explained , they said they would find it hard to beat Valve Index knuckle controllers and most people with Index or Vive headset should already own Knuckle Controllers. So you can understand why they didn’t try to beat controllers, as they wont achieve it

        • Andrew Jakobs

          No I meant the controllers they already have for the Cosmos/Focus 3 but embed the lighthouse trackers into the ring.

  • REP

    I am tempted but I got the Pimax 8KX. So I think i’ll wait for 4K display from something like Index 2.0 or G3 or something lol. 8KX with 150 degree FOV or higher can never be replaced.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Yeah, it’s still weird actually how a small company can create such a headset (with it’s flaws ofcourse) for such a price, and a company like HTC, HP, Valve or Facebook can’t (although Facebook just has another businessplan and is really going for the mainstream lowcost).

  • I expect the PSVR 2 to rougly match all of these specs, and possibly even surpass a couple of them, while also coming in at a much cheaper price too (probably even including buying a PS5 to go alongside it). So, given the choice, I think PSVR 2 would be the way for me. Or I could wait for a Quest 2, which I expect will similarly match many of these specs at a much more affordable price point.

  • I expect the PSVR 2 to rougly match all of these specs, and possibly even surpass a couple of them, while also coming in at a much cheaper price too (probably even including buying a PS5 to go alongside it). So, given the choice, I think PSVR 2 would be the way for me. Or I could wait for a Quest 2, which I expect will simlarly match many of these specs at a much more affordable price point.

  • JakeDunnegan

    Honestly, I think they’re wasting their time and they will lose a LOT of money on it. The price is WAY too high for the market right now. They will have trouble with production as the chip market is in tatters and we won’t see that be fixed until 2022 or later.

    Add-on that, though consumers (and I) love the backward compatibility of using prior hardware – they will also lose the sales they could have made by at least offering newer, better designed handsets. And, on top of that, you still need base stations, which, IMO, seems like so 2019.

    I’ve had both three camera Rift and Rift S, and no camera (on the ground) Quest 2, and see zero difference when it comes to motion capture on the lot. Requiring base stations on this set, means Facebook has no competition (and recent stats on Steam show that the Quest 2 is taking a big chunk of the market – and increasingly so).

    Granted, they likely started designing this thing a long time ago, and probably couldn’t have predicted the Quest 2’s growing market share, but are they even competing that well with other Valve products? Don’t think so, which is just another reason why I think this thing is doomed.

    • Cless

      Got to disagree about the base stations 100%. Will take them anyday before any other camera based one.
      If you don’t want superior tracking and optional full body tracking, go for the other inferior headset they presented that competes with the Quest 2.

      • JakeDunnegan

        They both need the base stations, do they not? That’s what it looks like in the description. $800 if you have the old stations/upgrade, $1400 if you want the whole kit.

        And, yeah, everyone’s experience will differ – and I will freely admit, I’ve not used Valve’s full room experience, and it may well make the Quest 2 look like a joke. (On the flip side, the prices are radically different, as well.)

        But, for the Rift S with 3 cameras vs. the Quest 2, and maybe I don’t move my arms around the back of my head enough to make a difference, but I just haven’t seen the difference, and being able to go completely wireless is amazing. (FWIW, thanks for not downvoting because you disagree with me. :) )

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Sigh, another consumer thinking person.. These headsets are meant for businesses not consumers. And if you already have the lighthouse system, it’s a serious welcome upgrade. Yes, for a consumer it might be a hefty price, but for a business it’s nothing.
      I agree for a regular consumer this is not a simple headset as you also require the lighthouse system, so you can’t easily take it from one room to another, and ofcourse the price is high. At this moment, the best real consumer headset is the Quest 2, there is just no doubt about that (no matter how much you hate facebook).
      Personally it depends on the lenses if I’m gonna upgrade my Pro to the Pro 2, as the awful fresnel lenses are the one thing that bothers me the most (yeah I know I can do a clearlens mod, but I just don’t have the inclination to do that at this time as it is my only headset at the moment), next to the cable, but the wireless module is way to expensive IMHO (for me as a ‘consumer’).

  • Anonmon

    I’d of preferred OLED as well, but we can only work with what’s available and/or possible to manufacture at a reasonable cost.
    Personally, if OLED wasn’t an option, then at least make the panels LCD and replace the backlight with a reasonably high resolution full array local dimming solution. Not AS good as proper OLED, but at least it would largely alleviate the “Dark rooms are grey” problem.
    It’s not like HTC don’t have the engineering chops to take of a backlight and slap an array of surface mount LEDs with a diffuser in their place.

    Also, I really do wish HTC would either make Touch-but-Lighthouse-tracked controllers, or just take the wands and swap out the trackpad with a drop in analog stick and two button replacement. Make them a reasonable price BELOW however much Knuckles controllers are, and I can guarantee people who don’t care for or don’t want to spend the cash for Knuckles controllers would flock to them.

    • Charles

      They haven’t announced the contrast ratio yet, so this is still a possibility as far as we know. I really hope that’s how they designed it.

  • alxslr

    Bulky

  • 3872Orcs

    If the wireless adapter works without any compromises I might switch my Index for this. I still have the wireless adapter and I can use my Index basestations and Index controllers. I only need the headset. Cool! I might actually to play games again! :D The Index cable has been such a pain in the ass for me and has seriously limited my time in VR. When I got used to wireless that changed everything.

    • Sam

      Compromises (source Vive Pro 2 website):

      VIVE Wireless Adapter supports 2448 x 1224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate when used with VIVE Pro 2. 3264 x 1632 resolution support coming soon.

  • Babs

    Actually the discount code doesnt work for me :/

  • John Duncan

    I think Vive Pro 2 looks interesting. The 5k resolution nice but it really doent bring anything new to table we don’t already have. Index has higher foV with 130 , Higher refresh rate with 144hz , The Pimax has 5k-8k resolution. That said i am glad to see it has steamvr support and uses Base Stations rather than inside outside tracking. This is enthusiastic headset and very much on my wish list. Although for moment i will wait see what Valve working on. If rumours of Index 2 coming or if they are able to make Valve Index wireless. Vive Pro 2 using Double lens like Index so be curious what Glare issue will be like. Wither they managed to fix this or people be moaning Glare to much. I look forward to seeing hands on reivews.

    • ale bro

      Index horizontal FOV is around 115. Vive Pro 2 is bigger at 120.