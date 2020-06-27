In Death (2018), the fiendishly difficult bow-shooting roguelite, is getting its Oculus Quest version on July 23rd.

Originally created by Sólfar Studios and adapted to Quest by Superbright VR, In Death: Unchained is slated plop you down into Heaven, Purgatory, and Hell.

With bow and a selection of arrows in hand, you stalk around its procedurally generated levels through an increasingly difficult wave of enemies. It’s hectic, fun and it always kept us guessing, which is why we gave it a solid [8/10] in our review on PC.

In Death: Unchained appears to be much the same game as the title released on PSVR and SteamVR headsets, however Superbright says Unchained has been “thoroughly extended with new content, experience, and love that the title deserves.”

You can already wishlist In Death: Unchained on the Oculus Store. The game will be priced at $30.