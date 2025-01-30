CM Games, the studio behind post-apocalyptic shooter Into the Radius (2020), revealed its early access follow-up Into the Radius 2 has generated nearly $3 million in revenue.

CM Games CEO Vlad Rannik announced the revenue figure in a recent interview with UploadVR’s Henry Stockdale.

Rannik, who co-founded the Estonia-based studio in 2010, additionally notes the original Into the Radius has now topped over 800,000 copies sold from its initial early access release in 2019. That figure accounts for sales across all platforms, which includes PC VR, Quest and PSVR 2 versions of the game, with the Quest version launching in 2022 and the PSVR 2 version coming last September.

The sequel generating nearly $3 million in revenue in PC VR sales alone though is nothing to sniff at, especially considering the multiplayer follow-up garnered a large number of sales just after its Early Access launch. In an interview with WN Hub, Rannik announced 40,000 copies of Into the Radius 2 had been sold in its first week on Steam Early Access, putting its opening gross revenue at $1.6 million.

While there’s no word yet on when to expect the game on other platforms, speaking to UploadVR, Rannik explains the decision to again go the Steam Early Access route was tactical:

“We picked Steam because it’s more productive for us at this time, so we can focus on the gameplay and not necessarily Quest-specific optimizations,” Rannik says in the interview. “For the purpose of building the core game, it’s a little easier to go the Steam route. Going multiplatform with early access would delay us and take our attention away from building the best gameplay we can, so we had to pick one platform.”

Previously targeting a ‘late 2025’ release, the studio now says it’s eyeing an ‘early 2026’ full release on Steam, giving it at least another year and half to fill out features.

Like the original, Into the Radius 2 lets you roam the wastelands of a post-apocalyptic exclusion zone, fraught with deadly ‘Pechorsk’ anomalies, and make use of real-world weapons. The follow-up’s biggest feature bump over the original single player however is undoubtedly the ability to play in two-person co-op.

The full release promises to increase this to four-player co-op, but also add more locations to explore, new enemy types, enhanced artifacts, and additional gameplay mechanics and lore, the studio says in its Steam developer updates.