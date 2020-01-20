‘Iron Man VR’ for PSVR Delayed Until May 15th

By
Scott Hayden
-
19

Camouflaj, the studio behind PlayStation VR exclusive Marvel’s Iron Man VR, had initially announced its high-flying super hero adventure was coming to PSVR February 28th, 2020. Now, the studio says the game is being delayed by a few months, bringing its new launch date to May 15th.

Update (January 20th, 2020): Camouflaj recently tweeted that Iron Man VR will arrive on May 15th on PSVR. Here’s the studio’s full statement below:

‘In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

Original Article (October 15th, 2019): The game tosses you into the boots of Tony Stark where you fend off attacks from the mysterious anti-corporate hacktivist Ghost, the game’s main nemesis who wants to dismantle Stark’s empire by using his own technology against him.

“In our game, Ghost is a great foil for Tony Stark—she not only holds a grudge against our hero, but holds a mirror up to him,” said Brendan Murphy, the game’s lead writer. “As a witness to the damage caused by Stark-made weapons years earlier, Ghost’s fight against Iron Man is both ideological and personal. Because of Ghost, our complex and fascinating hero must reconcile his troubled past, both on and off the battlefield…”

Image courtesy Sony

We’re sure to see more of Iron Man VR in the weeks leading up to its February release, although from our hands-on this summer, it’s clear there’s some serious potential for it to become an excellent VR game. Road to VR’s Ben Lang says it’s thanks to the game’s innovative flying mechanics that do a pretty remarkable job of making you feel like you’ve stepped into the iconic hero’s super suit.

Iron Man VR is already available for pre-order through the PlayStation Store, and is slated to arrive in two specific flavors:

Standard Edition: $40 USD / $50 CAD (physical & digital copy)

Digital Deluxe Edition: $50 USD / $60 CAD (digital only):

  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game
  • 4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor)
  • 12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man’s performance in the field. This research and analysis allows Friday to develop new technology (weapons and augments) for the Impulse Suit. Use these Research Points to unlock some weapons and augments early and customize to play style.
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Soundtrack
  • Digital Deluxe Edition Iron Man PS4 Theme

  • Pablo C

    How is this not on PC VR

    • CURTROCK

      Produced by Sony, for the PSVR. (PS4 Exclusive)

      • Pablo C

        Yeah, but it begs VR controllers!

        • namekuseijin

          Moves working 360 almost flawlessly. Cry harder

          • RedcoatTrooper

            Lol moaning master race on here.

          • Pablo C

            Can anyone confirm this? I would make an effort to get a PS4 if true. I have heard the Touch controllers are miles away from the Moves, and I´m unsure if I could get used to such an inferior experience, added to that of no roomscale, which will be hard to swallow.

          • RickityRick

            Yes. Can confirm.

          • Greyl

            No it doesn’t do 360 tracking; PS4’s single front facing camera loses tracking of the move controllers when they’re occluded. The PSVR headset itself has lights on the back, so typically can always be seen by the camera, but the controllers lose tracking a lot; they’re pretty much garbage for VR.

          • namekuseijin

            this game is using some predictive algorithms to deal with tracking when they’re occluded. point is: you fly around and rotate with your own body in this game.

          • Greyl

            No amount of prediction using gyroscope data will be as good as true 1:1 tracking. It’s going to be problematic once you do something that messes with the prediction algorithm and you’re not facing the camera to recalibrate.

    • ivan

      PC have Stormland which is AAA project and also have flying mechanic and looks like much better and bigger game.

      • Pablo C

        Yeah, but I wanted to be Stark

      • RedcoatTrooper

        ……we are still men….men is what we are ….

    • Greyl

      PCVR has Marvel Powers United, where you can play up to 18 Marvel characters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz1oX0rvYz0

      • MeowMix

        This PSVR game is probably why Ironman didn’t make an appearance in Marvel Power’s United; SONY outbid Oculus.

        • namekuseijin

          Hey, you got Spidey easier than Disney

      • Pablo C

        Yeah, but have seen the trailers and I might be wrong, but Iron Man seems much better achieved. This game seems just like another VR experience of shooting stuff.

        • Greyl

          Marvel Powers United was basically like a VR version of Marvel Ultimate Alliance games, and was good, albeit very grindy.

          Iron Man looks more like a focused narrative experience, but it’s debatable how long and robust the game is, considering Ryan Payton’s Camouflaj is a very small indie studio.

    • Jarilo

      because Sony