‘Iron Man VR’ for PSVR Delayed Until May 15th

Camouflaj, the studio behind PlayStation VR exclusive Marvel’s Iron Man VR, had initially announced its high-flying super hero adventure was coming to PSVR February 28th, 2020. Now, the studio says the game is being delayed by a few months, bringing its new launch date to May 15th.

Update (January 20th, 2020): Camouflaj recently tweeted that Iron Man VR will arrive on May 15th on PSVR. Here’s the studio’s full statement below: ‘In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

Original Article (October 15th, 2019): The game tosses you into the boots of Tony Stark where you fend off attacks from the mysterious anti-corporate hacktivist Ghost, the game’s main nemesis who wants to dismantle Stark’s empire by using his own technology against him.

“In our game, Ghost is a great foil for Tony Stark—she not only holds a grudge against our hero, but holds a mirror up to him,” said Brendan Murphy, the game’s lead writer. “As a witness to the damage caused by Stark-made weapons years earlier, Ghost’s fight against Iron Man is both ideological and personal. Because of Ghost, our complex and fascinating hero must reconcile his troubled past, both on and off the battlefield…”

We’re sure to see more of Iron Man VR in the weeks leading up to its February release, although from our hands-on this summer, it’s clear there’s some serious potential for it to become an excellent VR game. Road to VR’s Ben Lang says it’s thanks to the game’s innovative flying mechanics that do a pretty remarkable job of making you feel like you’ve stepped into the iconic hero’s super suit.

Iron Man VR is already available for pre-order through the PlayStation Store, and is slated to arrive in two specific flavors:

Standard Edition: $40 USD / $50 CAD (physical & digital copy)

Digital Deluxe Edition: $50 USD / $60 CAD (digital only):