Jurassic World Aftermath studio Coatsink is currently working on a launch title for PSVR 2, the upcoming next-gen VR headset for PlayStation 5.

Thunderful Group, Coatsink’s parent company, released a quarterly report that maintains Coatsink is “now working on a launch title for PSVR2, PlayStation’s next-generation VR console.” The news was first spotted on Reddit.

The report states that Coatsink is currently in development of two VR titles. The first is a sports action game, codenamed ‘Salted Caramel’, which is slated to release in the second half of 2022.

The second is a VR co-op survival game, codenamed ‘Date’, which is set to release sometime in 2023. Both games are said to be based on IP developed in-house. The studio is also concurrently developing two other non-VR titles.

It’s not clear how comprehensive the report is, and whether theses two prospective VR games point to a launch window for the newly unveiled PSVR 2. It’s thought that PSVR 2 will release sometime in late 2022, which may possibly coincide with the holiday season, however that hasn’t been confirmed by Sony. If so, that

Coatsink, a British studio and publisher founded in 2009, has had a hand in the creation of a number of VR titles over the years including: Esper (2015), Esper 2 (2015), Onward (2016), A Night Sky (2017), Augmented Empire (2017), They Suspect Nothing (2018), Shadow Point (2019), and Jurassic World Aftermath (2020).