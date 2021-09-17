Impulse Gear today announced that its VR hero shooter Larcenauts (2021) is getting another free content update soon.

The studio hasn’t said much for now, however the update is called ‘The Zarius Heist’, and will bring to the game a new hero, map, payload objective mode, and private lobbies.

Launched back in June, the 6v6 multiplayer shooter already includes eight playable ‘specialists’, three gameplay modes, and four levels.

The Zarius Heist is coming to all supported platforms on September 30th, which includes cross-play support for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift (cross-buy supported), and SteamVR headsets.

Impulse Gear says additional details are coming soon which will further detail The Zarius Heist. We’re keeping our eye on the studio’s Discord [invite link] for more info in the coming weeks.

If you’ve never played, check out our full review where we gave it a respectable [7/10]. In it, we noted that Larcenauts has the breadth of mechanics that you’d hope to see in a hero shooter, although we felt it was missing an immersive hook due to minimal VR-specific interactions. We’re of course hoping to see more of those in the new character and payload mode, the latter of which sounds like it could include some very hands-on interactions.