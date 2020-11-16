Data allegedly obtained from Capcom in a recent hack suggests that a VR version of Resident Evil 4 is coming to Oculus headsets next year.

As reported by PC GamerCapcom’s network was breached on November 2nd as a part of a ransomware attack, which saw the public release of an alleged 1TB of internal data.

Capcom confirmed the leak in a press release, saying a hacker group called Ragnar Locker destroyed and encrypted data on its servers in effort to extort money from the company.

In all, Capcom says some customer and shareholder data was leaked, as well as “some corporate information” including sales reports, financial information, and development documents.

We haven’t vetted the leaked data in question, however PC Gamer maintains that both the name and supposed release date was included in a calendar for a VR version of Resident Evil 4 for Oculus, cited as arriving in April 2021. It’s uncertain which headset is indicated, as the data reportedly only referred to ‘Oculus’ by name.

Considering the original game was first released on consoles in 2005 and then later remastered in 2011, the Quest platform is a likely bet; Facebook has also largely abandoned PC VR in the wake of Quest 2, its latest standalone VR headset.

And although the release dates for these hot-ticket Capcom properties are still far enough away to change, it points to a multi-pronged strategy to launch multiple Resident Evil properties around the same time next year.

The data also suggests the upcoming Resident Evil Village will arrive in April 2021, with the Resident Evil Netflix series Infinite Darkness following in May.

  • DanDei

    “Considering the original game was first released on consoles in 2005 and then later remastered in 2011, the Quest platform is a likely bet”

    That would only be likely if the ported that old version to Quest. It is however more likely that we will see a full high fidelity remake like we already saw with RE2 and RE3, which could get the VR treatment on PSVR and PC. Considering how advanced the first two remakes’ graphics were, I wouldn’t hold my breath for those to work on Quest. Unless you butcher the visuals even more than Blair Witch did.

    • Blaexe

      I don’t think we’ll see any more non-Quest Oculus exclusives aside from Medal of Honor and Lone Echo 2.

    • Adrian Meredith

      Lets hope its more along the lines of the RE2 remake and not RE3 which was just a quick cash in

    • Gonzax

      I very much doubt it would be a PCVR game, it’s very clear Oculus is done with that, everything for them is Quest now; maybe, and that’s a big maybe, there could be a pcvr and Quest version but I wouldn’t hold my breath for that. If the rumor is true I bet it will be a Quest game only.

  • Bob

    Looks like Scott picked up this one first before UploadVR! :)

  • TechPassion

    Why to Oculus, this retarded platform?

    • Blaexe

      facebook is either paying for this or Capcom wants to bring it to the most succesful VR platform. Pretty obvious answer, huh?

    • Such a shame that this under powered headset is the most widespread one and it has already started to hold VR back. :/

      • Toothlover

        yeah, because everyone can afford an expensive pc to run an expensive hmd. you ppl sometimes buffle me with your elitist entitlement.

        • ComfyWolf

          What’s stopping them from developing for PCVR and then downgrading for Oculus? I have a Quest, I like getting games for it, but I want games to be the best they can be for every platform, I don’t want PCVR players to get a severely downgraded game so that I can play on equal ground.

          • James Cobalt

            To answer your question – resources. They aren’t limitless, unfortunately.

          • DanDei

            After the success of RE2 and RE3 it is absolutely clear that they are already working on the remake of part 4 for PC and consoles. So all the expensive stuff, all the high quality assets are being build anyway. It would be easier and cheaper to make a VR port with those assets than building lower poly models for everything and remove thousands of level objects to fit the limited Quest GPU. So ressources isn’t that big of an issue in this case.

      • TechPassion

        Actually good and bad, rather good. I think the power of these wireless headsets will grow and you can connect them to PC and play your steam games. The other bad side is game makers might not concentrate that much on PC VR quality games. Hmmmm Bitter and sweet at the same time.

        • Gonzax

          That’s pretty much the problem IMO, that most developers will start making games for Quest and forget about PCVR or make both versions but without taking full advantage of the pc’s capabilities.
          Other than that, it’s very positive the Quest is out, a lot of people are buying the headset and realising that VR is not a fad but something very very cool.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Actually it’s this platform that is bringing VR to the larger crowd, you may not like it, but it is the truth.. It’s not like the other companies are releasing headsets that are much better..

        • Gonzax

          Agreed. I have an Index, which I totally Iove, but I have to admit I am very impressed by the Quest 2, it is a fantastic headset.

    • Toothlover

      this retard platform is the one pushing the needle forward. like it or lump it. :)

  • LoneWuff326

    dang im hyped…but i just hope there not doing the borderlands 2 vr style i hope its actually a remake of resident evil 4 in vr with vr mechanics and the game was build from ground up for vr and not just a port(emm.Borderlands 2)

  • Ragbone

    Just like resident evil 7 vr is coming to the pc… lol

  • cake

    I no longer believe in the story that resident evil 4 or ace combat 7 will come to pc VR. And I don’t understand how the games industry doesn’t realize the money mine this can generate, not to mention the possibility of curbing game piracy. The excuse that the headsets and PCs for this are high, is absurd, because with a 1070 you can play vr very well. Furthermore, over time, headsets tend to come cheaper. See the DECAGEAR promise or even the hp reverb g2.

  • brandon9271

    cool that they’re abandoning PC gamers.. The very people that kickstarted Oculus and the entire VR industry… dicks

  • Foreign Devil

    If everybody is using their Quests for wireless PCVR like me. . I think Oculus will take notice and keep financing PC VR games. I bought Quest 2 and ditched my CV1. . but mainly play all my games PC VR with wifi connection to Quest2. I just prefer the better graphics and deeper games offered on PC.

    • ComfyWolf

      It’s a relatively small portion of Quest owners that use it for PCVR, Oculus is owned by Facebook so they only care about the majority. Kinda like how Quest 2 no longer supports my IPD of 72, because I don’t fall within the majority.

  • Mr. X

    Hope that the rumored RE4 Remake isn’t just some ported-to-VR cash grab.

    • DanDei

      Capcom made big money on the first two remakes and RE4 is one of the top parts of the series. Of course they are giving it the full remake treatment with all the high quality assets.

  • Wild Dog

    I bet if we get a boycott going early, we can route it to steam.