‘Little Cities’ for Quest Looks Like ‘Cities: Skylines’ in VR, Coming Spring 2022

Little Cities is an upcoming city creation game for Quest that looks to bring much of the same city simulator flair to VR of prolific series such as Cities: Skylines and Sim City.

Little Cities is currently under development by UK-based studio Purple Yonder, and is the first game published by nDreams’ recently announced third-party publishing arm.

In it, Purple Yonder says you’ll be able to build cities in the classic fashion, albeit by hand via Touch controllers; start by building simple roads and carefully zone your islands according to residential, commercial or industrial.

Keep citizens happy by giving them power, water and network connectivity. Making sure there’s adequate fire fighters, police, school, and hospital coverage will keep the population growing.

The game will be playable both seated and in room-scale mode, letting you move around like a veritable Godzilla as you manage your town from above.

Little Cities will be Purple Yonder’s second VR title following the release of Oculus Go zombie shooter Zed Shot (2016). There’s still plenty to learn about Little Cities in the coming months. The studio says it’s slated to arrive on the Quest platform sometime in Spring 2022.

    I hope this comes to PC. It’s a little bit of a shame this is on mobile since city builders are often a CPU limited genre.

    • MeowMix

      They’re usually more RAM limited than CPU. Hopefully they drop Quest1 support as the Quest2 has 2GB more ram (6gb vs 4gb) which will allow them to push the game’s potential even further.