There are plenty of live action VR videos out there, but most are fairly short, based entirely around sports, or other things… Coming soon to Meta Horizon Worlds on Quest is a VR horror series called The Faceless Lady, which is bringing six half-hour episodes in stereoscopic 3D.

In partnership with Meta, and created by Crypt TV, ShinAwiL, and Eli Roth, The Faceless Lady is inspired by the real life seventeenth century Irish folklore of Lady Margaret Hodnett, who is said to haunt Belvelly Castle in Cork stalking visitors through mirrors and reflective surfaces.

The creators say the myth was adapted for modern day “with a supernatural twist” following three couples who have been invited to a medieval castle in Ireland for a weekend competition where they will either win her games or lose their lives. Check out the trailer below:

The horror series will premiere in VR with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 4th at 5:00 PM PT in Meta Horizon Worlds (local time here). You can RSVP here and sign up for notifications for then it goes live.

You’ll also be able to catch it on demand in VR on Meta Quest TV, as well as on flatscreen via Crypt TV’s Facebook page in when they premiere in VR.

Starring alongside Tara Lee (The Fall) and Staz Nair (Rebel Moon), The Faceless Lady cast includes Daisy Jelley (How To Date Billy Walsh), Mei Henri (Hijack), Ugo Onwughalu, Sophie Rebecca-Jones, and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

Produced by Crypt TV in partnership with Meta, the team bringing this immersive format for storytelling to life in VR includes executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl (The Girl in the Woods) for Crypt TV, Eli Roth (Thanksgiving), and Larry Bass and Aaron Farrel of ShinAwiL. VR production services were rendered by Light Sail VR and co-executive producers Robert Watts and Matt Celia.

Crypt TV is also known for the Meta VR special TRICK-VR-TREAT from writer-director Eli Roth, which won a Webby Award for Best Narrative Experience in the new ‘Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual’ category.