Looking something to do this weekend with your Oculus Quest or Go? LiveXLive, the live music streaming platform, is hosting a multi-day concert event via Oculus Venues starting Friday which will include artists such as J Balvin, Anitta, and Swae Lee.

Called ‘Music Lives’, the event will be free to watch and will help support MusiCares and other charitable organizations that are providing COVID-19 relief funds.

Available on Quest and Go for free, Oculus Venues features live events in a virtual stadium setting such as sporting events, stand up comedy, and concerts. And no, unfortunately Rift users (or other PC VR users for that matter) still don’t have access to Venues.

Music Lives is debuting on Oculus Venues starting April 17th at 4PM PT (local time here) and ending on the 19th, with its first event including an introduction from Nas. Performances by J Balvin, Swae Lee, Anitta, Big Gigantic, and more than 50 other artists throughout the three-day event are also on the docket.

