Lone Echo II, Ready at Dawn’s long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi adventure Oculus PC exclusive, was supposed to make its grand entrance this month, but now it appears we’ll be left waiting (again).

The studio released a message on Thursday stating that Lone Echo II is being delayed from its August 24th launch date to “later this year.” Here’s the full message from Ready at Dawn below:

To Our Lone Echo Community,

It was heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and excitement last month when we announced the Lone Echo II launch date. Like many game studios over the past couple of years, our team has tackled new obstacles in development, and has needed to be inventive and resourceful to reach this point. We have been working hard to deliver the very best experience possible and we are eager to have you join Liv and Jack in their adventures once again. However, as we get closer to launch day, it has become clear that we needed a bit more time to polish and reach our desired quality level. As such, Lone Echo II’s launch date will be moved to later this year.
The decision to delay a game is always a tough one, but we believe you all deserve to experience the very best we can deliver.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.
Be safe, and see you around the rings of Saturn…

-The Ready At Dawn Team

Lone Echo II has been delayed now a number of times since it was originally announced to arrive in 2019. Like the first in the series, the space-faring adventure is set to be a graphically intense game targeting Oculus PC headsets (Oculus Rift and Quest via Link or Air Link). It’s also set to be the last PC-only title funded by Facebook, both through direct funding and by now actually owning the studio that produces it.

SEE ALSO
Long-delayed 'Lone Echo II' Finally Set to Launch This Summer on Oculus PC

Since we’ll be waiting until another release date materializes, the original Lone Echo (2017) is currently on sale for $10. It was Road to VR’s 2017 Rift Game of the Year, and still holds up as a class-leading PC VR game in terms of polish and immersion

Now two years old, Ready at Dawn’s 15-minute gameplay video still gives us the best look of a new mystery and a few puzzling challenges you’ll face in your story-based jaunt through space as Jack, android companion to the human Captain Liv.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Late Echo

  • xyzs

    Lone Echo Forever

  • Totius

    No problem.. hope they will deliver a significative improvement of their epic first game.

  • gothicvillas

    I want refund

  • Rosko

    This is going to be a steaming pile of dung with decent graphics when its gets released.

    • guest

      Polish a turd? Such vague reasons for delays. I guess they are in no position to attribute delays to anything.

    • ViRGiN

      Still the best pcvr has to offer, but proper line you stopped at alyx

  • To me, the development hell that this game has gone through rivals the killing of all non-Quest 2 Oculus headsets as the most jarring example of the complete chaos that Mark Zuckerberg’s personal priorities have wrought on Oculus’ ability to have long term roadmaps for their products. It’s anti-consumer behavior that would certainly see them brought to court in a better regulatory culture. (Not for LE2 of course, but certainly in the interests of customers who picked Oculus headsets because they were clearly the best products that were most likely to succeed in the market and have a thriving ecosystem, with the promise of separate Oculus and Facebook logins at least as long as the existing products’ commercial lifespan, for instance.)
    It makes me pretty angry to think of the time Ready at Dawn lost on an ill-conceived mid-production pivot to the Quest, and the additional time spent undoing that work to move forward with the product they initially envisioned. This game may have come out, what, a year and a half sooner without that? It’s a damn mess. I’m just glad RAD clearly seem to be winning the battle to put out the game they want to make, surviving multiple extinction events.

    • It is pretty sad to think what could have been if Brendan Iribe’s team had been allowed to continue with the next Rift headset. Lone Echo 2 probably would have been its crown jewel.
      Glad we’re getting to experience Lone Echo 2 anyway, it should be an incredible bookend to the PCVR saga @ facebook.

  • patfish

    I have no idea what they did in the last 2 years? The game should have released in 2019!!! i have the bad feeling that Facebook tried first to convert it to the Quest than stopped this process and now its not up to date anymore for PCVR :-( … i have no big hopes anymore! Facebook ruins everything we loved about VR!!!

    • ViRGiN

      Valve ruined literally EVERYTHING vr.
      Released one tech demo in 2016, and made for handicapped people primarily 2020 alyx. Never invested into single developer. Flooded the store with unpolished turds. Made each next hardware after Vive more expensive than before. Doesn’t sell to certain countries. Rips developers off with 30% tax.

      Fuck valve. They are all after the deck, and only got into vr out of jealously when Palmer became millionaire overnight .

  • Rupert Jung

    Maybe I am able to buy the needed GPU until then.