Quest has been an increasingly popular choice for Steam users since the release of the original in 2019, now accounting for over half of all connected VR headsets. Now Valve’s latest 2.8.3 SteamVR update includes a few new features that’s making Quest a better PC VR headset than ever.

Released in late 2023, Steam Link allows users to easily connect their Quest wirelessly to SteamVR to play PC VR or flatscreen PC games, essentially letting you bypass Meta’s own Air Link.

Now, the Steam Link for Meta Quest Beta update (2.0.11.1197) introduces a few new features for the Steam Link for Quest, allowing hand-tracking passthrough and some limited hand-tracking functionality too.

Granted, Valve says it’s not the “full hand-tracking” support you’d expect on native Quest applications, but it’s at least letting users experiment. The update allows users to create custom input bindings via its Binding UI in Controller Settings, so you can tool around making your own control scheme based on hand gestures.

SEE ALSO
Sightful Unveils 'Spacetop G1' Headless AR Workstation, Aiming to Best the Rest in Battery Life

Additionally, Steam Link 2D streaming has been re-enabled in the Steam Link app for Quest, which you can nab for free over on the Horizon Store. You’ll need to opt-in to the SteamVR Beta first to play PC VR games via Steam Link, but it’s a super simple process.

This follows the release of one of the most major Steam Link updates late last year that included ‘Advanced Supersample Filtering’, which majorly improved wirelessly streaming video quality when using high supersampling rates. An update in March also brought a significant improvement to overall stability.

Don’t confuse the constant stream of useful updates to Steam Link as a favor to Meta though. While the cheap and plentiful Quest 2 now accounts for nearly 40% of VR headsets connected to Steam alone, no doubt keeping Quest users happy, Valve is rumored to be full steam ahead on releasing its own standalone headset, codenamed ‘Deckard’, which ought to benefit from all of the quality of life stuff we’re seeing come to Quest via Steam Link today.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Clickbait headline.
    The correct one should be "Giant monopolistic Valve catches up to Guy Godin's indie app Virtual Desktop"

    • Hey whaddaya know — VRs most annoying incel has an opinion.

      • ViRGiN

        Gayben

        • Boxwerf

          You really are a pox on this community. So many incongruous complaints you should be seeing a therapist.

          • ViRGiN

            Are you happy with the one you are seeing now?
            Can I get a number?

    • Nevets

      Godin did a great job pioneering a necessary app, but Godin also thought he had a monopoly on this concept, which he does not. Indie devs often release functionality that the behemoths ought to have baked in to their own software, but it does not behove them to react peevishly when the behemoths catch up.

      • *-behoove.
        []^ )

      • ViRGiN

        Did he react to this update or something?
        Godin is no Saint, but hand tracking as controller been out for what feels like ages. At least 2 years i think.

  • Nick

    I'm looking forward to the day that it matches the quality of display port native connections with absolutely no artifacting or compression

    • NL_VR

      Yes you could wish, beeing wireless beat beeing connected with displayport 9 times out of 10. the only i can think of is racing and there you are seated anyway so no problem beeing wired

    • ViRGiN

      I'm looking forward to the day PCVR games that matches the qualitym depth and complexity of decade old PC games that would actually justify connecting to PCVR in the first place.

      • Nick

        Definitely -we need hybrid games -1:1 with flat games and released simultaneously

      • ViRGiN

        "I'm very happy buying into Quest and the Meta walled garden, and playing games that look like 10 year old PC flatscreen games."

        "I also admit I am an incel who claims I really have had sex. With a woman."

  • Andrew Jakobs

    If only they would also release Steamlink for the Pico 4. But then again, I have even problems with streaming on the FireTV 4K stick.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    You mean, Valve keeps making it easier to make more money no matter what headset is connected to Steam? Who would have thought… Rolls eyes…