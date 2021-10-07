‘Lone Echo II’ Launch Trailer Debuts Ahead of Next Week’s Release

It’s been more than four years since the release of the lauded Lone Echo, but its sequel is finally just around the corner. Ahead of Lone Echo II’s release date on October 12th, Facebook’s VR studio Ready at Dawn has revealed a launch trailer teasing some of the action players can expect from the game.

Lone Echo II is set to pick up essentially right where the original game left off, with the player (the android ‘Jack’) and compatriot Liv still unraveling exactly where they’ve ended up and what to do next.

In the trailer we see the familiar zero-G locomotion that was so core to the first game, as well as the return of the ‘biomass’ which posed an environmental threat. Not too much else about what’s happening is spoiled (thank you), but there’s also the more advanced and seemingly sentient form of biomass which we saw in our preview of Lone Echo II way back in 2019.

At the time, developer Ready at Dawn told us that Lone Echo II would be roughly 50% larger than the original and that the sequel would feature new gameplay in the form of new tools and and interactions that have yet to be revealed.

Since our preview, however, Lone Echo II has been delayed multiple times, from an initial release date expected in 2019 all the way to October 2021, with its developer having also been acquired by Facebook in 2020. It remains to be seen how much, or how little, the game has changed due to the delays and restructuring of its developer; after all this time we sure hope it’s worth the wait.

Lone Echo II is set for a release date on October 12th on Oculus PC, priced at $40. The original Lone Echo remains discounted to $10 on the lead up to the sequel’s launch.