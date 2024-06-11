VR Support Planned for Serene Photography Game Built with UE5

Lushfoil Photography Sim, a serene photography game built on Unreal Engine 5, is expected to get optional PC VR support following its initial release.

In development by solo developer Matt Newell and to be published by Annapurna Interactive, Lushfoil Photography Sim is designed as a serene walking simulator and photography game that immerses players in beautiful landscapes with a photorealistic style.

Players are equipped with a camera with a range of realistic settings, currently including “shutter speed, ISO, aperture, white balance, and different lens types,” and includes a “learning tool for newcomers that covers the basics of exposure and other settings.”

A demo version of the game was released this week as part of Steam Next Fest. Though the game doesn’t currently support VR, developer Matt Newell has confirmed to Road to VR that PC VR support is planned to be added sometime after the game’s initial release.

Given the game’s emphasis on photorealistic visuals, and its Unreal Engine 5 foundation, the developer doesn’t expect a port to Quest or PSVR 2 to be practical for the game.

Lushfoil Photography Sim’s initial release doesn’t have a firm date yet (officially “coming soon”), and it’s not yet clear how long it will take for the addition of VR support after that.

  • Xron

    Locomotion will be a problem…
    Graphics are lifelike though.